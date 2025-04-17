Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Spender criticises Labor's 'lack of urgency' on advice reforms

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 17 APR 2025   12:51PM

Ahead of the federal election on May 3, independent member for Wentworth Allegra Spender criticised the government for its lack of action on urgent advice reforms.

Speaking at the Financial Advice Association Australia's (FAAA) federal election financial services summit, Spender said while minister for financial services Stephen Jones has worked to deliver some reform, she wished there had been more movement.

"I've made my commitment in this space to create a sustainable and fair Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), because I think that is really important," she said.

"We have already been engaging with the Assistant Treasurer on this issue. [The CSLR] is there for a good reason; to compensate losses incurred by clients of poor financial advice.

"However, this is the textbook case of moral hazard that has ballooning costs and disproportionately affects small and independent firms."

Spender said she has been engaging with Jones around concerns with the CSLR since June last year.

"I'll be honest, I'm really disappointed that they haven't actually moved further. I do acknowledge that the Labor government has initiated the review, but there's a lack of urgency on this, and a lack of urgency in terms of backing up legislation, backing up their words. So that is, is something I continue to fight for," she said.

Spender added that ensuring Australians have access to affordable financial advice is an urgent issue.

"The current financial uncertainty that we're seeing at the moment is affecting [everyone from] the curious young investors to retirees," she noted.

"So, for me this is really about, how do we get really good and affordable financial advice for all Australians? And what disturbs me in some of the conversations I've had with financial advisers, particularly in Wentworth, is that it's only the fairly wealthy who can afford it. That seems like the complete opposite of what we should be doing."

Spender said it needs to be a priority for the government to fix the issues to allow those who need advice the most to access it.

Spender added while she believes the legislation in its current form came from a desire to protect people, it has actually led to most people being locked out from receiving advice they desperately need.

She highlighted that the drastic decline in adviser numbers has also impacted Australians who need financial advice.

"That is going to be a fundamental issue that we have to address. I acknowledge the need for us to fix this urgently," she said.

"In this last term of parliament, I beat a fairly well-worn path to the Assistant Treasurer's door to talk about the issues related to financial advice and tax reform, because these are issues that matter to me."

Read more: Allegra SpenderCompensation Scheme of Last ResortFinancial Advice Association AustraliaStephen Jones
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Div 296 must proceed to strengthen 'fairness' in superannuation: ASFA
Coalition targets 'ambitious' goal of 30k advisers
Jones clarifies scope of new class of adviser
UGC's AFCA membership to cease
CSLR costs driven by poor advice: AFCA
DBFO reforms package 'pretty disappointing': FAAA
Tranche 2 of DBFO dumps SOAs, enables 'nudges'
Jones calls out super sector, hints at more reform
Tranche 2 is coming before the election: Jones
Government releases draft payday super law

Editor's Choice

Insignia gives PE firms more time to devise deal

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:23PM
Bain Capital and CC Capital Partners have been granted more time to thumb through Insignia Financial's books.

DII drives life insurance disputes: APRA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
Disability income insurance (DII) continues to be a bugbear for the life insurance industry and is the most highly disputed product among advised, non-advised and group insurance customers, APRA statistics show.

Mantis to distribute new micro cap offering

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:54PM
Mantis Funds has secured a distribution deal with Balmoral Investors, taking its micro cap strategy to market.

Div 296 must proceed to strengthen 'fairness' in superannuation: ASFA

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:48PM
Ahead of the federal election, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has urged all contesting parties to consider its recommendations to "protect and strengthen" the super sector.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media