Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Social isolation a top retirement fear: UniSuper

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 15 AUG 2025   12:26PM

Research from UniSuper shows that most Australians' concerns about retirement extend beyond financial security.

UniSuper's inaugural Retire with Purpose Report reveals that while most can still picture retirement as a time of rest and relaxation, more than 90% have concerns.

Although nearly half (45%) of all working Australians aren't financially prepared for retirement, and 48% don't know how much money they need to comfortably retire, 61% are afraid of losing their social ties formed in the workplace when they retire.

Feeling isolated and losing social connections is a top three retirement concern for more than a quarter 28%, while one third (31%) are worried they'll be bored, UniSuper found.

As a result, 81% plan to keep working through a new job, volunteering or flexible, hybrid work that gives them both purpose and freedom.

UniSuper chief executive Peter Chun said the findings show there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach to retirement.

"Retirement is one of life's most significant milestones and it's natural for people to worry about losing their sense of connection, identity and purpose when they leave full-time work and their career," Chun said.

"What is inspiring is that rather than retreating, many Australians are reimagining retirement not as an end, but as the start of a new chapter filled with meaning, growth and fresh opportunity.

"Australians are seeking meaningful ways to stay connected and they're doing it on their own terms. Whether it's part-time work, volunteering or creative pursuits, the path to purpose in retirement is deeply personal. This is a powerful reminder that one-size-fits-all solutions no longer serve today's retirees."

He added that superannuation funds have the responsibility to create strategies that are "hyper-personalised" for diverse goals, lifestyles and aspirations.

Demographically, Millennials expect to miss the workplace most, with 72% agreeing they will miss the social connections it enables.

Read more: RetirementUniSuperPeter ChunRetire with Purpose Report
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Adviser exodus puts retirement savings at risk: CPA
UniSuper's Chun honoured by FEAL
Former CBA chief economist joins UniSuper
Dexus rebuilds DWSF with $683m investment
UniSuper delivers 10.3% to members
AMP hit with multiple court filings
Small industry super funds beat giants on trust, service, value
RQI Investors launches new strategy with UniSuper backing
King's honours list recognises excellence in super, finance
MAX Awards honour best of the best

Editor's Choice

WAM eyes Platinum LIC

KARREN VERGARA
Wilson Asset Management (WAM) is making a play to be the investment manager of a Platinum Asset Management listed investment company, offering a non-binding, indicative proposal.

PE firm sells CyberCX to Accenture

KARREN VERGARA
Accenture will acquire trans-Tasman cyber security firm CyberCX from private equity firm BGH Capital.

Iress adds AI chief to drive innovation

MATTHEW WAI
Iress is strengthening its focus on artificial intelligence (AI), welcoming an inaugural chief AI officer.

Hostplus unveils new Lifecycle option, changes fees

ELIZA BAVIN
Hostplus has introduced a new design for the Hostplus Life investment option, renaming it Lifecycle and changing investment fees and risk profiles.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media