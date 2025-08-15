Social isolation a top retirement fear: UniSuper

Research from UniSuper shows that most Australians' concerns about retirement extend beyond financial security.

UniSuper's inaugural Retire with Purpose Report reveals that while most can still picture retirement as a time of rest and relaxation, more than 90% have concerns.

Although nearly half (45%) of all working Australians aren't financially prepared for retirement, and 48% don't know how much money they need to comfortably retire, 61% are afraid of losing their social ties formed in the workplace when they retire.

Feeling isolated and losing social connections is a top three retirement concern for more than a quarter 28%, while one third (31%) are worried they'll be bored, UniSuper found.

As a result, 81% plan to keep working through a new job, volunteering or flexible, hybrid work that gives them both purpose and freedom.

UniSuper chief executive Peter Chun said the findings show there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach to retirement.

"Retirement is one of life's most significant milestones and it's natural for people to worry about losing their sense of connection, identity and purpose when they leave full-time work and their career," Chun said.

"What is inspiring is that rather than retreating, many Australians are reimagining retirement not as an end, but as the start of a new chapter filled with meaning, growth and fresh opportunity.

"Australians are seeking meaningful ways to stay connected and they're doing it on their own terms. Whether it's part-time work, volunteering or creative pursuits, the path to purpose in retirement is deeply personal. This is a powerful reminder that one-size-fits-all solutions no longer serve today's retirees."

He added that superannuation funds have the responsibility to create strategies that are "hyper-personalised" for diverse goals, lifestyles and aspirations.

Demographically, Millennials expect to miss the workplace most, with 72% agreeing they will miss the social connections it enables.