General
SME insolvencies set to increase
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 AUG 2020   12:16PM

The signs of resilience from small to medium enterprises (SMEs) may be short lived when government support starts to taper off leading to higher numbers of insolvencies, according to CreditorWatch.

The number of SMEs defaulting on payments fell by 13.2% in July and average days to payment decreased by 7.6% across all sectors compared to the month prior.

Specifically, the finance and insurance sector fell to 42 days overdue in July 2020, down 33 days and a staggering 500% higher than the same period last year.

Overall payment times remained 224% higher than July 2019 across all sectors followed by 11.6% fall in the number of business administrations in July.

CreditorWatch chief executive Patrick Coghlan said at first glance a decrease in business administrations, defaults and payment times seem to be positive signs but caution should be taken.

"Payment times remain high, indicating significant cash flow issues, whilst the number of companies going into administration is far below the monthly average we would expect, telling us that many firms are being artificially propped up," he said.

The government stimulus measures for SMEs have prevented many companies from going into administration. Just last month the government announced $40 billion of relief, expanding the SME Guarantee Scheme.

The government is guaranteeing 50% of new loans to SMEs in partnership with 44 approved lenders for SMEs with a turnover of up to $50 million.

"However, the number of 'zombie companies' - those being kept out of administration artificially - continues to grow and policy makers need to consider the gradual easing of measures to ensure good money is not being thrown away on bad companies," he said.

"Just as investors are watching listed companies closely during the reporting season to ensure they are not hiding behind government payments, creditors need to be keeping close tabs on SME market confidence and are working with debtors to build sustainable cash flow."

