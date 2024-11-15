Size of super industry on ASIC's radar

ASIC commissioner Simone Constant has told the ASIC Annual Forum that the regulator is watching potential risks to financial stability as the superannuation sector grows.

Questioned on her thoughts around the recent Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) report which stated that the central bank was concerned about the risks the super system poses to financial stability, Constant said ASIC is watching the space carefully.

"These are the sorts of questions we are asking. We are the conduct and disclosure regulator, so what part are we playing in answering those question? One element is in terms of... financial disclosures," Constant said.

"We're very practical... we think about transparency and what is in the system.

"This year we have expanded responsibilities in terms of looking at financial reporting and audits from the super funds to understand whether there is full, clear, transparent disclosure around what they have, where it is invested and how they're approaching that."

Constant said it is a main priority of the regulator to have a clear picture around whether the information being provided by funds is valid and correct. She added that ASIC is also concerned around dependencies and co-dependencies within the financial system.

"There are different sectors that are growing. It is often quoted that private credit has tripled in growth over a short period. What does that mean when you've got retail coming into parts of private credit, but super in other parts?" she said.

"There is an issue there. We have seen credit moving into that part of the system and we don't have the same tools we used to respond to that when credit was predominantly something for the banks."

Constant said that is why ASIC has prioritised better disclosure from super funds so it can properly assess the risk factors.

"We look at how conflicts of interest are managed, what is disclosure like, what is the governance like of the entities where people might be investing," she said.