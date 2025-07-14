Section 899 ditched but companies face tax uncertainties

While Australian investors breathed a resounding sigh of relief when US President Donald Trump binned section 899 of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), local multinationals, however, were lumped with grave uncertainties surrounding the global Pillar 2 tax regime.

Australian investors, particularly superannuation funds, lunged into cartwheels upon the exclusion of section 899 in the OBBBA, which was cemented into law on July 4.

SW Accountants & Advisors associate director of tax Antony Cheung said the removal of section 899 was welcomed by Australian groups that invest and conduct business in the US.

"This is particularly relevant for superannuation funds taxed at 15% in Australia, where the additional US tax could not be credited and would have directly and immediately impacted investment returns," he said.

Section 899 would have affected long-term investments and confidence in investing in the US because of all the uncertainty, Cheung told Financial Standard.

"That may also lead to a change in investment strategy. For example, there may be a preference for high-growth stocks or stocks undertaking share buybacks as compared to dividend-paying stocks as dividends will be subject to these tax changes," he said.

There are now lingering issues post-carveout. These are namely the conditions behind the deal that forged the exclusion of section 899 that sits within the Pillar 2 tax - a proponent of the OECD/G20 Two-Pillar Solution for multinational businesses.

Also known as the Global Anti-Base Erosion Model Rules, Pillar 2 attempts to ensure that large multinationals pay a minimum level of tax on the income that arises from the jurisdictions where they operate.

It means that Australian-headquartered multinationals and foreign multinationals operating in Australia are not out of the woods yet.

In negotiations, G7 nations - which excludes Australia - comprising the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, convinced US policymakers to ditch section 899 at the last hour.

The sweetheart deal meant the exclusion of the US from sections of the OECD/G20 Two-Pillar Solution, which effectively slaps a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% for large multinationals in the jurisdictions they operate.

In a statement dated June 28, the G7 said the "side-by-side solution" means that US-parented groups would be exempt from the Income Inclusion Rule (IIR) and Undertaxed Profits Rule (UTPR) in recognition of the existing US minimum tax rules to which they are subject.

The UTPR enables a country to increase taxes on a business if it is part of a larger company that pays less than the proposed global minimum tax of 15% in another jurisdiction.

The IIR requires a parent entity of multinationals to pay a top-up tax if such subsidiaries are taxed below the 15% minimum in their respective jurisdictions.

Cheung pointed out that the Australian domestic minimum tax and IIR, and UTPR affect income years commencing 1 January 2024 and 2025 respectively - yet many practical issues remain unsolved.

Interestingly, given this is a G7 agreement, Cheung asks if it would be approved under the broader OECD inclusive framework representing more than 140 countries?

Furthermore, SW Accountants & Advisors lists several burning questions in a note to clients.

"How would the US entity exclusion play out at the global and Australian domestic level, and will there be roll-back of the legislation, given the intention of these laws is predominantly to target US multinationals?" the Melbourne-based accounting firm writes.

"What is the adverse impact on Australian multinationals since the exclusion provides a structural tax advantage to US multinationals?"

Furthermore, would there be any side deals between Australia and other jurisdictions? Cheung also pointed out how would the Commissioner (and the ATO) administer the law in the interim while negotiations take place given that a full year has passed since the legislation came into effect?

The G7 said the delivery of a "side-by-side system will facilitate further progress to stabilise the international tax system, including a constructive dialogue on the taxation of the digital economy and on preserving the tax sovereignty of all countries."

While the G7 recognises that these issues have relevance to a wider group of jurisdictions, the countries said they "look forward to discussing and developing this understanding, and the principles upon which it is based, within the Inclusive Framework with a view to expeditiously reaching a solution that is acceptable and implementable to all."

Wait-and-see approach

At the height of tariff threats and geopolitical mayhem, management teams had to deal with the uncertainty of section 899, said ECP Asset Management portfolio manager Annabelle Miller, who specialises in analysing global companies.

In essence, the perfect storm led to a structural shift in the way investors are thinking about allocating to markets and therefore countries, she said, foreseeing that European equities would likely benefit from the frenzy.

"What we've seen since the GFC is European investor allocations to the US rising from 15% in 2009 to 45% at the end of 2024," she said, adding that if section 899 went ahead it would have been another catalyst for investors to shift back to their domestic markets.

"When we look at businesses, we try and allocate capital towards ones with highest quality, where they have business models that can navigate markets like this. Whether that's rising tariffs or taxes - companies that have a true, sustainable competitive advantage can actually pass increases on to their customers without much impact to volume," she said.

What helped Dan Farmer, the chief investment officer of MLC Asset Management, was going back to learnings from Trump's first four years in office.

"We went back on the files and thought: how did we react to Trump and his administration in his first term?" he said.

"We landed on this idea of, with the Trump administration, [it's better to] react to what they do, not necessarily what they say. There's a lot of headlines, noise, and statements made, which can change [quickly]."

The investment team thinks that's part and parcel of the administration's tactics and such tactics typically involve a "punch in the nose and then coming back and reconcile."

"We look through that and do what I call 'aggressive rebalance of equity markets', meaning when the equity market fell [upon the shock tariff headlines] we were buying equities to make sure we're getting back benchmark weight. And then that held the fund in good stead and importantly, provide that return," Farmer said.

Miller added: "You cannot let the market change your investment thesis based on factors that might or might not be transitory. Ultimately, you want to focus on businesses that have the ability to grow their earnings over time, irrespective of whether interest rates are rising or falling, oil prices are rising or falling, or what Trump's policy moves are going to be in the next month. "

"The extent that the geopolitical or policy impact markets, it provides us with a great opportunity to pick up more exposure to these businesses over time," she said.