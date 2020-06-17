Schroders nabs Mercer product boss

The regional head of Mercer's product and solutions management offerings has jumped ship, joining Schroders as head of product.

Schroders has hired Natalie Morcos as the firm's local head of product. Morcos replaces the US-bound incumbent Stephen Kwa, who is set to formally begin his tenure with the firm's North American operation next week.

Morcos enjoyed almost four years as the regional boss of Mercer's product and solutions management, taking responsibility for the strategic direction of the firm's investment products and solutions in the region after more than three years as a senior product manager within the investment group.

She previously served Russell Investments as a product manager, spending about seven years at the firm from 2005.

She joined the firm following stints as a wealth management technical analyst at MLC and an e-commerce technical and client service manager at Commonwealth Bank.

Separately, the firm revealed this week that it is preparing to farewell its local multi-asset deputy head Simon Stevenson, who is set to retire from the firm at the end of the year.

Stevenson spent about a decade with the team, which will continue to be led by Simon Doyle, who also acts as the lead portfolio manager across all funds.