Executive Appointments
Schroders director jumps to Robeco
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 30 JUN 2020   12:13PM

An investment director in Schroders local business is moving to Robeco, as the latter adds two others to its Asia Pacific team.

Rupeng Chen worked on Schroders' global and emerging market quantitative equity products across Asia Pacific, based out of Sydney.

She has previously worked at Mercer as an actuarial consultant.

In her new role as a director, client portfolio management, quant strategies APAC at Robeco, Cheng will be based in Hong Kong and focus on Robeco's distribution teams in Asia Pacific in offering its quant and factor investing strategies.

She will work with Jan Rohof, client portfolio manager quant equities, who recently relocated from Rotterdam to Hong Kong.

Robeco has made two other appointments to its Hong Kong offices.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Hong Kong director and co-head of institutional sales Korea Brian Kim will now be Robeco's head of business development for Korea.

A hire from DWS's insurance strategy and advisory business, Denis Resovac, is moving into the role of Robeco's head of insurance strategy for APAC.

Robeco's head of institutional business Asia ex Japan Graham Elliot said: "I am delighted to welcome Brian, Denis and Rupeng to the regional team."

"We have seen a continuous growth of our assets right across the region, driven by strong client interest in our quantitative, credit and sustainable investing capabilities.

"Collectively our new senior hires will bring a wealth of specialist knowledge and expertise which will further strengthen our local capability to build long-term partnerships, and help to further expand our presence in Asia Pacific," Elliot said.

Robeco has had a presence in APAC since 2005, with current offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne and Tokyo.

Its APAC equities investment team is based out of Hong Kong, while Singapore office is an extension of its Rotterdam fixed income team and Shanghai office feeds on-ground China A-shares research to its investment teams across the globe, which together had EUR 146 billion in assets under management at March end.

Read more: RobecoSchrodersRupeng Chen
