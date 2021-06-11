NEWS
Investment

Schroders Capital adds private assets unit

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 11 JUN 2021   3:57PM

Schroders has moved its private assets business under the newly launched Schroders Capital.

Schroders Capital comprises the existing range of private equity, securitised products and asset-based finance, private debt, real estate, infrastructure, insurance-linked securities and impact investment manager BlueOrchard, which the firm has a majority stake in.

In Australia, the local private debt and private equity teams will move under the Schroders Capital umbrella.

Schroders Capital manages about $85 billion of assets based on December 2020 figures.

The fund manager's group chief executive Peter Harrison commented: "Schroders is further delivering on its growth strategy with the launch of Schroders Capital, a new brand for all our private assets businesses. It will continue to provide clients with a local approach to investing across a diversified range of private asset strategies, supported by a global perspective and the long-established Schroders business."

London-based Harrison added that private assets continue to be a key strategic focus for the business.

Global head of Schroders Capital Georg Wunderlin said the unification will promote knowledge sharing and innovation across Schroders' private assets businesses and showcase a diversified range of investment strategies for investors.

"The launch of Schroders Capital will increase the visibility and strengthen the position of our private assets offering while also underscoring our ambitions as a leading player in private markets," Wunderlin said.

Read more: Schroders CapitalGeorg WunderlinPeter HarrisonBlueOrchard
