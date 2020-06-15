Sargon liquidators in talks with litigation funder

Sargon Capital's liquidators have found no takers for its May 22 call to creditors for extra funding to dig deeper into the company's affairs, and are now talking to a litigation funder.

On May 22, Wexted Advisors asked Sargon Capital's 23 creditors (who were together owed about

$162 million) to contact them by June 5 if they want to fund a deeper dig into the company, including public investigations of its directors.

Their call came as the liquidators had identified a potential insolvent trading claim.

Wexted did not receive any expressions of interests from the 23 creditors. It is now resorting to its previously-flagged plan B of seeking external funding from a litigation funder.

Talks with a litigation funder are ongoing.

The liquidators are likely to take any settlement proposal (laying out the litigation funders' cut of recovered, which will pre-empt the debt payouts) to Sargon's creditors.

The proceeds will allow the liquidators to examine Sargon's transactions, potential legal claims (including the insolvent trading claim already identified) and the interview current and past directors.