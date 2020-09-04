S&P DJI rebalances S&P/ASX Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices has announced its quarterly rebalance of ASX indices, effective at the open of trade on September 21.

The quarterly rebalance will see two new additions to the S&P/ASX 20 Index; those being Coles Group and Fortescue Metals.

The additions see Scentre Group and Suncorp Group drop from the top 20.

While there have been no changes to the S&P/ASX 50, there were two changes to the top 100.

Appen and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation have been added to the index, while Cimic Group and Virgin Money have dropped from the S&P/ASX 100.

There were several additions to the S&P/ASX 200 index in the quarterly rebalance, including Auckland International Airport, AUB Group, Ramelius Resources, Westgold Resources, and Zip Co.

Meantime, McMillan Shakespeare, New Hope, Ooh! Media, Orocobre and Southern Cross Media Group dropped from the top 200.

The ASX 300 saw seven new additions, including Alkane Resources, Capricorn Metals, Dicker Data, De Grey Mining, Event Hospitality and Entertainment, Reece and Temple and Webster Group.

Those removed from the S&P/ASX 300 include FAR, Ive Group, Japara Healthcare, Myer Holdings, Regis Healthcare, and SG Fleet Group.

There were two additions to the S&P/ASX All Australian 200 Index: Kogan and Zip Co, with Hansen Technologies and Jumbo Interactive falling from the index.

S&P DJI added eight new companies to the ASX All Technology Index, which launched earlier this year, including Brainchip Holdings, Dicker Data, Envirosuite, Mach7 Technologies, Novonix, Splitit Payments, Sezzle and Whispir.

From the December quarterly review onwards, the S&P/ASX index announcement will be made available after market close on the relevant Friday of the rebalance month, rather than prior to market open, S&P DJI said.

Rebalance changes for the S&P/ASX All Australian 50 and 200 indices will no longer be included in the index provider's announcement.