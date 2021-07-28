NEWS
Investment

Royce Investment Partners launches small-cap fund

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 JUL 2021   11:55AM

Royce Investment Partners, a Franklin Templeton subsidiary, is launching in the domestic retail investment market with a global small-cap fund.

The Royce Global Small-Cap Premier Fund is an actively managed, unlisted Australian unit trust that will not invest in companies listed on the ASX.

The fund will invest in between 60 and 85 companies with no more than 10% of the net asset value invested in any individual company.

The companies will be selected based on three differentiators: exceptional franchises, strong capital allocators and businesses with attractive reinvestment prospects.

Royce is targeting returns that exceed the MSCI All Country World Small Cap Index in Australian dollars over three to five years.

Managing director of Franklin Templeton Australia & New Zealand Matthew Harrison said the firm is pleased to offer the fund to Australian investors as they believe it is the right time to look at opportunities across global small caps.

"In our experience, many small-caps are lightly researched or misunderstood by the market which provides ongoing opportunities to invest in attractively valued stocks," Harrison said.

"Royce, as a specialist active manager across small cap investing, has developed unparalleled knowledge and experience gained through more than four decades of investing. As strong advocates for this asset class, we believe that including a meaningful allocation within a balanced portfolio to global small caps can improve many investors' outcomes."

The launch comes as Franklin Templeton closed its retail Australian Equity Fund on June 16 and funds are expected to be returned to investors at the end of this month.

Elsewhere, Franklin Templeton subsidiary ClearBridge Investments recently launched the unhedged version of the ClearBridge RARE Infrastructure Income Fund following investor demand.

