Insurance
Risk inflows marginally recover

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 19 NOV 2021   12:23PM

Risk premium inflows experienced slight increases in the 12 months to June 2021, new research shows.

The latest data from Plan For Life shows inflows jumped 5.1% to $16.9 billion. NobleOak led the growth with 70.8%, followed by AIA (18.9%), ClearView (7%), Zurich (5.6%) and TAL (5.1%).

Meanwhile, BT/Westpac recorded a 20.2% decline and Resolution also experienced a slight decrease in growth (2.8%).

Annual risk sales declined 6% however both individual risk lump sum and income both finished up by 6.2% and 11.9% respectively.

These increases were offset by a fall in group risk sales which fell by a quarter. TAL dropped 67.8% while AIA recorded 115.2% growth and was followed by ClearView (23.7%) and MLC (13.7).

The statistics come after the life insurance industry said the increase in life insurance premiums over the last few years are a problem that needs to be fixed rather than a trend.

Speaking on a panel at the Association of Financial Advisers national conference in September, AIA chief executive Damien Mu said calling it a trend sets the wrong expectation.

"We do know that we have a problem when it comes to the growth of our market, the growth of our industry and when it comes to advisers and customers getting the appropriate protection needs being met," Mu said.

"Volatility in premiums has not been our friend across the Australian market and it's caused significant concern. AIA has seen its premiums go up and year on year we've had to support advisers and we acknowledge the burden that has."

