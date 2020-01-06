Rising tensions to weigh on markets: Moody's

While tensions between the United States and Iran are not a new development the significant escalation following a US drone strike in Iraq, which killed Iranian Major General Qassem Suleimani, has caused concerns over the effect on global markets.

Moody's most recent Credit Outlook report said the US attacks in Iraq have significantly escalated regional geopolitical risk, though does not anticipate an impending war.

"As a base case, we continue to assume that the US and Iran will avoid an outright military conflict," the report said.

"However, the risks have markedly increased in the past few days. The credit implications of a military conflict, as we noted in 3 December research, would depend on its duration, scope and the severity of damage to critical infrastructure - factors that would remain highly uncertain for some time should an outright military conflict start."

Moody's predicts that restrictions to oil and gas exports will be effected, impacting not only the middle-east region but also the world.

"A lasting conflict would have wide-ranging implications through broad economic and financial shock that significantly worsen operating and financing conditions," Moody's said.

"Damage to crucial infrastructure and the temporary disruption of trade would affect nonfinancial companies."

In a further escalation of tensions between the two nations, the eulogist at General Suleimani's funeral has called for an $80 million bounty on US President Donald Trump.

"Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80 million, which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump," the eulogist said, according to Saudi network Al Arabiya.

Iran has promised a "harsh revenge" on the United States while also pulling out of its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal.