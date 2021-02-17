NEWS
Executive Appointments
Revolution hires to investment team
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 FEB 2021   12:19PM

The private debt boutique has added a former Challenger investor as a portfolio manager, and an associate portfolio manager from JANA.

Steve Sutinen has joined Revolution Asset Management as a portfolio manager. He spent 21 years at Challenger, including as a senior portfolio manager responsible for $1 billion alternative debt portfolio. In his most recent role, he was a senior relationship manager at Bluestone Asia Pacific.

At Revolution, Sutinen will focus on the asset-backed securities portfolio, including origination, due diligence and ongoing monitoring of existing transactions. He also adds ESG experience, the firm said.

The second hire is Lucie Bielczykova as an associate portfolio manager, from JANA where she advised institutional clients on fixed income research, portfolio construction and investment strategy.

Bielczykova began her career at Kapstream Capital, where she worked alongside two of Revolution's three co-founders Bob Sahota and David Saija. She has also worked as a fixed income analyst at Challenger.

"Steve and Lucie are investment professionals of the highest calibre with extensive experience in private debt portfolio management and deal origination, structuring and analysis. They will be invaluable in driving investment performance and delivering on our portfolio objectives," Revolution Asset Management chief investment officer Bob Sahota said.

"We look forward to continuing to cultivate our business by building strong, trusted relationships with our investors and growing our footprint both domestically and in New Zealand."

The hires are the first addition to Revolution's team, which launched in late 2017 with Sahota, Saija and Simon Petris as the co-founders and Channel Capital as the distribution partner.

It closed its first fund in April 2019. A second fund (which was open ended) currently has about $400 million in assets. In September 2020, the boutique won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt with QIC, which has since started a dedicate private debt team.

Revolution now has $1.2 billion in commitments and has invested $850 million so far.

Read more: ChallengerBob SahotaRevolution Asset ManagementChannel CapitalDavid SaijaKapstream CapitalLucie BielczykovaSimon PetrisSteve Sutinen
