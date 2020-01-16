Revolution Asset Management launches second fund

Bob Sahota's private debt boutique has raised $100 million for its second fund with a Sydney superannuation fund onboard again as an investor.

The Revolution Private Debt Fund II follows the boutique's inaugural fund which raised $200 million and had Australian Catholic Superannuation Fund and Catholic Super as investors.

ACSRF is back again with an investment in the new fund. Other investors are understood to be private banks, not-for-profits and HNWs.

Fund II will have the same strategy and return profile as the original one.

But this time, the boutique and its distribution partner Channel Capital have opted for an open-ended vehicle and will remain open to quarterly applications for new investors.

It is offering the fund in two versions, one for institutional investors with a one-year lock in period (Fund I had a three-year lock in) and six-month redemption windows, and wholesale investors who will have quarterly redemption windows.

The original fund is now fully invested with investments in Australia and New Zealand leveraged buyout debt, private and some public asset-backed securities and commercial real estate debt.

Channel Capital started raising for the second fund late last year and hit $100 million at December 31.

Revolution Asset Management was launched in late 2017-early 2018 by Bob Sahota, Simon Petris and David Saija.

The boutique's capacity is over $4 billion. In addition to the two funds, it has a co-investor relationship with an overseas investor for about $250 million.

Sahota was previously the head of fixed income at Challenger, managing $9.3 billion for Challenger Life Company and Australian superannuation funds.