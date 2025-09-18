Retirement expectations of young Australians surge

Vanguard's third annual How Australia Retires report offers thorough insights into how Australians are planning for their retirement.

Surveying 1800 Australians aged 18 and above, the findings indicate critical disparities in financial literacy, understanding of long-term planning, and housing stability among respondents.

The research unveiled a surge in the financial expectations of younger Australians in retirement, with many believing they'll need nearly double what current retirees spend.

Respondents aged between 25-34 expect to need $106,000 a year to retire comfortably. This is a 59% spike from $66,000 in 2023 and an increase from $96,000 in 2024.

In contrast, the study said that retired couples currently spend only $55,000 annually.

Vanguard also identified growing concerns regarding housing as young Australians increasingly anticipate retiring with mortgage debt.

Over 36% of Millennial respondents expect to retire with mortgage debt, compared to 27% of Gen X and 24% of Baby Boomer participants.

Contradicting these concerns, the research shows that two-thirds of retirees own their homes and only 8% of retirees surveyed were still making mortgage payments.

Participation in the survey revealed that many Australians have large gaps in their financial literacy, with only 40% of respondents able to correctly identify the preservation age.

When answering survey questions, many Australians struggled to understand foundational concepts like interest, inflation and the importance of diversification in managing risk.

Despite rapidly mounting income expectations and housing concerns, one in two working Australians (48%) have no plan to prepare for their retirement.

Vanguard managing director, Daniel Shrimski said: "Our survey shows that many younger Australians have a pessimistic outlook on retirement."

In light of the report outcomes, Shrimski urged young Australians to make proactive choices for their retirement futures.

"Importantly this research shows that it's never too early to start thinking about your financial future. Even small actions - like checking your super more often or understanding the fees you're paying - can build real confidence over time. Australians who take steps like planning ahead, boosting financial literacy, and engaging with their super feel far more prepared for retirement," he said.

"It's not just about having enough money but also about having the confidence that your lifestyle is sustainable."