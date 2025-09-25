Retirees should put 80% of balance into annuities: Grattan

Grattan Institute has recommended changes to help simplify the superannuation system, including pushing for retirees to place 80% of their super balance into an annuity, possibly offered by the government itself.

In its submission to the Treasury consultation, it suggested that retirees should be guided by the government and super funds to use 80% of their balance exceeding $250,000 to purchase an annuity. The submission said this change could boost income by up to 25%, while providing a guaranteed income for life.

Usually retirees are steered to account-based pensions which require them to manage spending to avoid the risk of outliving their savings.

"Half of those using an account-based pension draw their super at the legislated minimum rates, leaving two-thirds unspent by average life expectancy," said Brendan Coates, housing and economic security program director at Grattan Institute.

"More structural change is needed to ensure the system fully delivers on its promise of more comfortable retirements."

The submission recommended the government directly offer retirees annuities called 'Lifetime Super'. These products should be priced at sustainable rates and managed by an independent agency.

"Annuities are typically 'one-shot games' - a retiree typically cannot switch to a better deal if they see one. Designing a wholesale market that overcomes these issues would be challenging, government-provided annuities are the best option," said Joey Moloney, housing and economic security program deputy director at Grattan Institute.

The submission noted the need for free guidance services for retirees directly administered by the government, which will more likely be trusted than advice offered by super funds.

"Super funds have a growing and important role in helping their members navigate retirement planning. But retirement guidance from a super fund runs the risk of being conflicted, many people won't trust it," Grattan Institute said in January 2025.

And, lastly, the report recommended APRA be directed to conduct regular performance tests on account-based pensions, just like the existing super performance test. It also again called for the government to establish a top 10 super funds list.