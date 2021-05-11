NEWS
Superannuation
Retirees freed from legacy products
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 11 MAY 2021   7:37PM

Individuals locked into legacy retirement products will now have the chance to transfer into newer, more flexible products without penalty under a new measure.

The government is introducing a two-year amnesty for individuals in market-linked, life-expectancy, lifetime pension and annuity products from any provider which were commenced prior to 20 September 2007, including self-managed super funds.

Throughout this amnesty, individuals will be able to exit their existing product and transfer capital and reserves into an accumulation product with a superannuation fund. Individuals can then decide whether they want to stay in that super fund, take a lump sum benefit or move to a new retirement product.

The transferred capital will not be counted towards the concessional contribution cap nor will it trigger excess contributions but will be taxed at the 15% assessable rate.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Additionally, social security measures that apply to the legacy product will not be transferred to the new product.

"Currently, individuals are locked into certain products that restrict access to capital and flexibility of drawdowns, preventing them from effectively using their retirement savings for health, aged care, and other large expenses in retirement," budget papers read.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

Individuals starting a new retirement product will be limited by the transfer balance cap rules and existing transfer balance cap valuation methods for the legacy product will apply.

"The ability to move out of legacy pension products, many of which are outdated and expensive, is a welcome move. However the tax and social security settings will be the key factor in consumers and their financial advisers in determining whether to take up the scheme," Financial Services Council chief executive Sally Loane said.

Flexi-pension products offered by any provider and lifetime products offered by large APRA-regulated defined benefit schemes or public defined benefit will not be included in the product conversion.

In addition, legacy life insurance products and managed investment schemes will also be rationalised with the government providing $2.5 million to establish an industry working group to develop a streamlined mechanism.

"We look forward to working closely with the Government to ensure that the product modernisation scheme for life insurance and investment products removes the tax and social security barriers which have prevented millions of Australians from moving from older products to more modern ones," Loane said.

VIEW COMMENTS
