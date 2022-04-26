Retired Aussies deserve more: Household Capital

The independently owned retirement equity provider has called out superannuation funds to provide more solutions for their members in retirement and aged care.

Joshua Funder, Household Capital's chief executive, said that many Australians do not have enough funds in their superannuation accounts when they retire.

"The simple fact is that baby boomers, who are in the process of retiring, have not captured a full working life of superannuation contributions," Funder said.

"It's imperative that superannuation funds deliver comprehensive solutions to members to ensure they can live well in retirement."

Funder said it was important that the private sector worked closely with superannuation funds to provide the best outcomes for retirement planning and funding.

"Governments cannot be expected to completely carry the responsibility of retirement funding and aged care, particularly given that borrowing costs are rising globally and increasing taxes on younger generations to fund an ageing population would not be acceptable," he said.

"Super funds are the most trusted providers of retirement funding, but for most members in retirement now superannuation alone is inadequate to fund long and active retirement."

He said Australian retirees have already saved over $1 trillion in home equity which could transform retirement outcomes.

In 2019, the Retirement Income Review declared home equity the third pillar of Australian Retirement Funding. Now, from July, super funds must provide retirement solutions to members that go beyond superannuation.

"Ideally, in retirement you want a reliable income stream, you want access from time to time to small amounts of capital, and thirdly, you want to have some kind of longevity risk protection so you don't have that fear always of running out of funds," Household Capital chair Deborah Ralston said.

Retirement planning doesn't end at retirement, that's important to know, she added.

"That's also a dynamic period of time; at retirement 45% of people are on the Age Pension, but by the age of 80, around 80% of people are reliant on the pension because superannuation balances are not significant as yet for most people," Ralston said.