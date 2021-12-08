NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Regal Funds Management takes stake in Attunga Capital

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 DEC 2021   12:49PM

Regal Funds Management (Regal) has today announced the acquisition of a 51% equity stake in leading power and environmental commodity asset manager Attunga Capital.

Founded in 2005, Attunga Capital is the trustee and manager of the Attunga Power and Enviro Fund and Attunga Carbon and Enviro Fund, managing a total of $150 million in capital on behalf of Australian institutional investors, wholesale dealer groups and private investors.

''We're very excited to announce the strategic partnership with Regal Funds Management, a business that is widely recognised as an early pioneer in Australian hedge fund and alternatives investing," Attunga portfolio manager and co-founder Helen Longney said.

"The opportunities now available to Attunga Capital through access to the Regal network will be significant and we look forward to continuing to deliver strong, uncorrelated returns for our investors going forward.''

Regal's chief executive officer Brendan O'Connor echoed the same sentiments.

"We're very excited to partner with the Attunga team going forward and to continue our strategy of providing clients with access to attractive, uncorrelated and niche sources of investment returns," he said.

Regal's long heritage in managing long/short equity strategies has broadened in recent years to include a growing number of strategies that seek to generate returns away from public markets and toward more niche private markets and select real assets.

The business launched the first of its four highly successful pre-IPO and unlisted Emerging Companies Funds in 2016, with the strategy now managing in excess of $1 billion, alongside the acquisition of a 50% interest in Australian farmlands and water manager Kilter Rural in 2019.

The business now manages more than $3.5 billion, providing investors with access to a selection of hedge fund, private market, and real asset investment strategies.

Philip King, chief investment officer of Regal, commented on the attractive opportunities currently available in private and niche capital markets.

"These are areas of the market that have the ability to generate very attractive risk adjusted returns, while also providing portfolios with less correlation to traditional asset classes and often lower volatility," he said.

"We're very encouraged by the opportunities available to Attunga Capital across their power and energy portfolios, alongside the opportunity to gain exposure to the very exciting Australian and international carbon markets.''

Read more: Attunga CapitalRegal Funds ManagementBrendan O'ConnorHelen LongneyKilter RuralPhilip King
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Kilter wins $70m mandate
Family offices back Regal resources fund
Former Regal FM portfolio manager banned
Aware Super to offload farm assets
Superhero launches super offering
ASIC drops Regal action
Hearts and Minds donates almost $10m to charity
Hearts and Minds but no ratings
Regal Atlantic fund up 12.5% in May, down 61.65% YTD
Pendal awards registry mandate

Editor's Choice

AZ NGA recruits chief operating officer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The chief operating officer of Countplus will join AZ Next Generation Advisory in the new year, spearheading the group's expansion plans.

Avanteos faces criminal charges over deceased super members

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:26PM
ASIC has brought criminal charges against Avanteos Investments for charging deceased superannuation members.

State Street, Vanguard complete world first blockchain trade

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:30PM
State Street Digital, Vanguard and Symbiont have completed the first live trade for foreign exchange forward contracts leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts.

The dark side of super switching: Research

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:15AM
New research from Griffith University and Iress has revealed the 'double-edged sword' of the ease with which consumers can switch their superannuation.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

Access a 20% EOY discount to Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.