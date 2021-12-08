Regal Funds Management takes stake in Attunga Capital

Regal Funds Management (Regal) has today announced the acquisition of a 51% equity stake in leading power and environmental commodity asset manager Attunga Capital.

Founded in 2005, Attunga Capital is the trustee and manager of the Attunga Power and Enviro Fund and Attunga Carbon and Enviro Fund, managing a total of $150 million in capital on behalf of Australian institutional investors, wholesale dealer groups and private investors.

''We're very excited to announce the strategic partnership with Regal Funds Management, a business that is widely recognised as an early pioneer in Australian hedge fund and alternatives investing," Attunga portfolio manager and co-founder Helen Longney said.

"The opportunities now available to Attunga Capital through access to the Regal network will be significant and we look forward to continuing to deliver strong, uncorrelated returns for our investors going forward.''

Regal's chief executive officer Brendan O'Connor echoed the same sentiments.

"We're very excited to partner with the Attunga team going forward and to continue our strategy of providing clients with access to attractive, uncorrelated and niche sources of investment returns," he said.

Regal's long heritage in managing long/short equity strategies has broadened in recent years to include a growing number of strategies that seek to generate returns away from public markets and toward more niche private markets and select real assets.

The business launched the first of its four highly successful pre-IPO and unlisted Emerging Companies Funds in 2016, with the strategy now managing in excess of $1 billion, alongside the acquisition of a 50% interest in Australian farmlands and water manager Kilter Rural in 2019.

The business now manages more than $3.5 billion, providing investors with access to a selection of hedge fund, private market, and real asset investment strategies.

Philip King, chief investment officer of Regal, commented on the attractive opportunities currently available in private and niche capital markets.

"These are areas of the market that have the ability to generate very attractive risk adjusted returns, while also providing portfolios with less correlation to traditional asset classes and often lower volatility," he said.

"We're very encouraged by the opportunities available to Attunga Capital across their power and energy portfolios, alongside the opportunity to gain exposure to the very exciting Australian and international carbon markets.''