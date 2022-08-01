Newspaper icon
Investment

Regal Funds Management backs technology company

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 1 AUG 2022   12:44PM

Already an existing shareholder, Regal Funds Management has entered into an equity facility agreement with Australian technology company Netlinkz, investing $20.5 million.

Netlinkz is the creator of the Virtual Secure Network (VSN) which provides a physical and virtual secure NaaS for enterprises of all sizes.

The facility will be available for a term of three years, and funds raised will be used to accelerate distributions and partnerships in key markets.

Commenting on the deal, Netlinkz chief executive James Tsiolis said this facility supplements the debt facility obtained by Netlinkz and announced to the market on May 9.

"It provides Netlinkz with a flexible form of funding to facilitate its revenue growth in key markets over an extended period," he said.

Netlinkz has also announced plans to expand sales in China by entering new distribution arrangements that are opening new market opportunities for VSN.

