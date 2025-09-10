Receivers appointed to two Australian Fiduciaries entities

Receivers have been appointed to two related entities of Australian Fiduciaries following a Federal Court hearing this week.

About $167 million is tied up currently, belonging to about 600 investors who placed their retirement savings in the Global Diversified Alpha Fund, Global Multi-Strategy Fund and Global All Seasons Fund.

Matthew Charles Hudson and Terry van der Velde of SV Partners have been appointed by the court as receivers and managers of SRI Fiduciaries 2 and SRI Fiduciaries 3. In July they were appointed as voluntary administrators of Australian Fiduciaries and many of its other related companies, and in August they were appointed liquidators of those same entities.

Lee Rushton, a former director of and current responsible manager for Australian Fiduciaries, is the beneficial owner of Australian Fiduciaries via Avenir Fiduciaries.

He described the appointment of receivers by the court as a "drastic step" given privately appointed receivers had already been appointed, and that costs incurred would likely impact the amount eventually payable to investors.

However, Judge Downes was satisfied receivers were required for several reasons, including that investors had not been updated on the value of their investments for over a year, and that no financial statements had been lodged for FY24.

"On the whole, there appears to be a substantial shortfall between the funds invested in the registered schemes and the asset values of the registered schemes," Downes said.

"Only limited distributions have been paid to investors and many investors in the registered schemes have been unable to withdraw their funds."

Some $9.66 million has been transferred to bank accounts in Rushton's name, including offshore accounts in Malaysia where he has allegedly been living for the past two years. The judge pointed out that under the Corporations Act, an Australian-based director is required but Rushton appears to be the sole director of the entities in question.

Dividends were apparently paid to Avenir, with ASIC finding that $600,000 paid to a luxury car dealership in Brisbane may have, in part, been transferred from Avenir.

ASIC had been trying since June to appoint receivers to Australian Fiduciaries and its several related entities. It was seeking to preserve the assets and "obtain a clearer picture of the financial position" of it and its schemes.

The Federal Court also imposed asset freezing orders on the entities.

In all, Australian Fiduciaries has some 100 related entities.