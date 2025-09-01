Newspaper icon
Real estate private credit market tips towards $153bn

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 1 SEP 2025   12:15PM

Although it faces headwinds in part of Asia Pacific, the real estate private credit market is performing strongly, with the local market expected to almost double by 2028.

According to The Rising Tide of Asia Pacific Real Estate Private Credit report, compiled by CapitaLand Investment, the local market should hit $153 billion in the next three years. At the end of 2024, it stood at $85 billion.

The report said institutional investors are shifting towards APAC private credit, particularly in real estate, supported by the region's rapid urbanisation, rising refinancing needs, and evolving capital requirements.

The institutional sentiment is aligned with scalable platforms or thematic strategies, rather than isolated transactions, CapitaLand said. These elements allow large allocators to deploy significant capital with strategic depth and repeatability.

Between 2020 and 2024, approximately US$11.2 billion ($17.1bn) was raised for real estate private credit strategies, a 42% increase from 2015-2019. Australia took the lion's share of capital raised ($7bn), followed by India ($6.3bn), South Korea ($1.8bn) and Japan ($1.4bn).

Average fund sizes have also surpassed the US$100 million ($153m) mark since 2022.

The cash flows into the Australian market are likely due to an "accessible and efficient environment", complemented by a well-established legal framework, broad contractual freedom in structuring terms, and a favourable tax regime, the report noted.

Also unique to other developed markets in the APAC region, Australia's preferred assets include logistics, residential, and student accommodation properties.

That includes Singaporean Mapletree Investments recent acquisition of a land in Perth to develop a student accommodation, as well as IFM Investors' acquisition of Curtin University's Student Accommodation.

"Over the past decade, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has curbed banks' exposure to commercial real estate (CRE), especially construction lending - now viewed as capital-intensive and risk-sensitive under Basel III," the report said.

"Lending practices remain highly conservative, favouring borrowers with simple balance sheets and stable, recurring cash flows. As a result, developers and sponsors with more complex financing needs or faster execution requirements are increasingly seeking alternative sources of capital.

"Borrowers are also drawn to private lenders for one-stop solutions and more tailored terms, such as a higher loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, more flexible construction stage, despite higher interest margins."

Overall, CapitaLand believes Australia's market remains broadly resilient, supported by a "stabilising" inflation outlook, tighter labour data, and the ongoing inbound migration.

Additionally, it noted that ASIC is supportive of private credit for various reasons and is working closely with industry players to establish best practices moving forward, which allows the sector to flourish.

"Importantly, Australia's limited trade exposure to the US insulates its economy from the direct brunt of rising US protectionism, unlike many of its APAC peers," it added.

"From transitional financing to ground-up construction and recapitalisation, real estate private credit has become increasingly important to project delivery across sectors, positioning Australia as the most mature and institutionally embraced real estate private credit market in APAC."

ASIC piles more charges on Merhi

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has heaped more allegations against former financial adviser Ferras Merhi, claiming he engaged in "unconscionable conduct" related to the First Guardian Master Fund and Shield Master Fund that has put more than $520 million on the line.

Former United Global Capital adviser banned

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former adviser allegedly told clients that he was both providing limited advice only and required to act in their best interests when he told them to invest their super savings in the Global Capital Property Fund.

Bravura, Future Group partner on digital advice

ELIZA BAVIN
Future Group has tapped Bravura to deliver a solution as it begins its digital advice rollout.

Life insurers double earnings in FY25

KARREN VERGARA
Life insurers' earnings have more than doubled to $360 million in the 2025 financial year, according to the latest APRA figures.

