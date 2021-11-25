NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

RBA names head of payments policy

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 25 NOV 2021   11:43AM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) promoted a longstanding employee as head of the payments policy department.

Ellis Connolly has been with the RBA for over 20 years and was most recently deputy head, financial markets infrastructure in payments policy department.

In this role, he was responsible for the supervision of systemically important clearing and settlement facilities and payment systems operating in Australia.

At the RBA, Connolly was previously deputy secretary, deputy head of domestic markets department and deputy head of economic analysis department, among others.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

Connolly will now report to assistant governor (financial system) Michele Bullock.

"Ellis brings a wealth of experience in regulation, the operation of markets and economics. He is a strong leader with a high level of skill in analysis and strategic thinking. His experience will be important as we pursue strategic priorities in payments policy," Bullock said.

The RBA's priorities in payments policy include the shift to digital payments, research into innovations in the payments system, resolving competition and efficiency issues and promoting the safety and resilience of financial market infrastructures and payment systems.

The department oversees the payments system with the development and implementation of policy. The payments system is at the core of Australia's financial system, with an average of $565 billion transferred daily in the year to June 2021.

Earlier in the week, the RBA reappointed Carol Schwartz as a member of the board.

Read more: Reserve Bank of AustraliaEllis ConnollyMichele BullockCarol Schwartz
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Economic recap: Week to November 19
Economic recap: Week to November 12
Super funds handed holdings disclosure win
Goldman Sachs promotes five in ANZ
Treasurer announces FIRB, RBA appointments
Lending curbs to impact housing market
Hyperion Asset Management builds out team
Super funds to front committee hearing
Recovery set to slow: OECD
Verve Super taps investors for $2.6m raise

Editor's Choice

Morningstar appoints head of business development

CHLOE WALKER
Morningstar Australia has announced the appointment of Peter Bryant as the head of business development for Australia and New Zealand.

Plaintiff seeks to ring fence Dixon penalty

KARREN VERGARA
A plaintiff in the Piper Alderman-led class action against Dixon Advisory is attempting to ring fence the $7.2 million civil penalty determined by ASIC.

QSuper faces class action over excess premiums

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A class action has been filed against QSuper, claiming it overcharged about 140,000 members for life insurance policies by charging almost all members the same despite differing occupations.

Link enters UK pension market

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Link Group is set to launch retirement solutions in the UK with a range of products to help providers enhance member experience.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.