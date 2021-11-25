RBA names head of payments policy

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) promoted a longstanding employee as head of the payments policy department.

Ellis Connolly has been with the RBA for over 20 years and was most recently deputy head, financial markets infrastructure in payments policy department.

In this role, he was responsible for the supervision of systemically important clearing and settlement facilities and payment systems operating in Australia.

At the RBA, Connolly was previously deputy secretary, deputy head of domestic markets department and deputy head of economic analysis department, among others.

Connolly will now report to assistant governor (financial system) Michele Bullock.

"Ellis brings a wealth of experience in regulation, the operation of markets and economics. He is a strong leader with a high level of skill in analysis and strategic thinking. His experience will be important as we pursue strategic priorities in payments policy," Bullock said.

The RBA's priorities in payments policy include the shift to digital payments, research into innovations in the payments system, resolving competition and efficiency issues and promoting the safety and resilience of financial market infrastructures and payment systems.

The department oversees the payments system with the development and implementation of policy. The payments system is at the core of Australia's financial system, with an average of $565 billion transferred daily in the year to June 2021.

Earlier in the week, the RBA reappointed Carol Schwartz as a member of the board.