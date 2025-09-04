RBA 'alert' to impact of tech on the economy: Bullock

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Michele Bullock has said the future of central banking will be shaped by how the RBA chooses to engage with new technologies in a meaningful way, while speaking at an event in Perth.

"At the RBA, we are actively exploring how emerging technologies, including AI and digitalisation, could influence the economy and reshape the environment in which we pursue our monetary policy mandate," Bullock said.

"What might these shifts mean for productivity, potential growth and inflation dynamics? Could they alter the labour market or expand the economy's supply capacity without generating inflationary pressure? How will investment in their enabling capital, such as data centres and energy infrastructure, spillover to the economy?

"These are open questions, and we need to be alert to different possible impacts."

Bullock said the central bank was considering the impacts of technology on Australia's financial stability and said it has been working closely with the Council of Financial Regulators to assess both the risks and opportunities that come with "rapid technological change".

She added that the bank has been modernising the infrastructure that underpins Australia's payments and settlement systems, to ensure they remain secure, resilient and fit for purpose.

"Technology alone does not deliver value. It is how we integrate it into our systems, manage its risks and empower people, within and beyond our institution, that truly drives progress," she said.

"That is why we are fostering a culture of innovation at the RBA: encouraging experimentation, learning from failure, and engaging more openly with external partners to bring in diverse perspectives and challenge our thinking."

Bullock said she is feeling optimistic about the change that technology can bring in terms of productivity and lifting living standards for Australians.

"I think most people would agree that there is a great deal of opportunity for innovation and productivity growth - key drivers of economic growth and people's living standards," she said.

"By nature, I am optimistic about this, but it does remain to be seen how developments in technology will impact not only the economy as a whole but individuals within the economy."

Bullock flagged that shifts will occur within the workforce but added that dealing with those shifts is not in the RBA's remit.

"Adjustments like this can be challenging for individuals. That's why it is so important that we have a resilient and adaptable workforce," she said.

"But some individuals are likely to need support through these disruptions and there will be a need for investment in training and education. These fall outside of the scope of monetary policy.

"As a central bank, our most effective contribution is to maintain low and stable inflation, keep the economy in aggregate close to full employment and support financial stability. These are the foundations that help the Australian people navigate these structural changes."