Queensland funds delay merger

The impending merger of major Queensland superannuation funds QSuper and Sunsuper has been delayed.

QSuper has confirmed its planned merger with Sunsuper has been delayed, owing to difficulties in conducting due diligence while staff are working remotely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the fund, the delay was "not unexpected".

"Due diligence activities regarding our merger with Sunsuper are continuing (although remotely)," QSuper said.

"Like most organisations, COVID-19 is having an impact on the way QSuper works, with many of our employees moving to remote working arrangements.

"We remain fully committed to continuing this work. However, the timelines to complete the due diligence process will be extended. This is not unexpected and ensures that we can balance our members' needs today and the long-term."

A Sunsuper spokesperson said the due diligence process had "slowed down" as a result of the current conditions, with the fund dedicating all available resources to "ensuring we can best service members' needs during this challenging time".

"We remain committed to the process, and the dedicated team that has been brought together to work on that project continues to operate, albeit remotely," a Sunsuper spokesperson said.

"Importantly, the key principles for engaging in the merger remain the same - a merger will only take place if three clear tests are met - it is in the interests of Sunsuper members, it is in the interests of QSuper members, and it is in the interests of all members when combined."

QSuper members questioned the merger plans in response to an online briefing by chief investment officer Charles Woodhouse earlier this month, asking whether it is appropriate for the fund to consider a merger with its Queensland counterpart given the current circumstances.

"Superannuation is a long-term investment and we think there is long-term value in exploring what benefits can be gained for our members from this merger," QSuper said.

The fund said it has always been focussed on investing carefully to provide members with financial security in retirement.

"Our role is to manage both the needs of members today and their needs into the future. As you expect, our absolute core focus is helping our members right now, and no staff have been taken away from any of those core activities; all frontline employees remain dedicated to servicing our members, albeit with a focus on phone and digital rather than face-to-face," the fund said.

In fact, the fund revealed it has recruited more frontline staff to maintain its services to members, and said the staff deployed to explore the merger are part of a "dedicated project team".

"Work on this project doesn't impact on services to members which is our highest priority," QSuper said.

"The team remains focussed on ensuring that the right long-term outcome is achieved for our members."

The news comes less than two months after the funds signed a Memorandum of Understanding to undertake exclusive due diligence to explore the merger.

The agreement came around four months after the two super funds first flagged the possibility of a merger, with high-level discussions having taken place since November.