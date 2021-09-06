NEWS
Executive Appointments

Qualitas names insto capital head

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 6 SEP 2021   12:14PM

A new head of institutional capital at Qualitas Group has taken on the post shortly after joining the firm.

Kivanch Mehmet, who joined the firm in May as co-head of institutional capital from Charter Hall, has been promoted to take the lead. His co-head of insto capital has moved to another role.

Yossi Kraemer has been appointed to the newly-created role of head of product solutions within the capital team.

Mehmet commented that he was looking forward to working with existing and new investors in the new role.

"Australia continues to be a premier destination for investment by both domestic and international real estate investors. Increasingly investors are looking beyond established core strategies in Australia," Mehmet said.

"Qualitas, as a market leading alternative real estate investment manager, is at the forefront of enabling institutional investors access to innovative and compelling strategies across both real estate debt and equity investments."

Prior to Charter Hall, where he was as the head of wholesale investor relations, Mehmet worked in senior real estate roles in debt, equity, and indirect funds management at National Australia Bank, JLL, DTZ and MaxCap Group.

Global head of capital at Qualitas Tim Johansen said: "As we continue to deepen our relationships with institutional clients across the globe as part of our growth strategy, we are extremely fortunate to be able to leverage Kivanch's wealth of experience in real estate investment management in Australia and offshore."

