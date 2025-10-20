Qualitas co-founder trades in equity for $53m

Qualitas group managing director Andrew Schwartz is offloading 15.1 million shares in the company he co-founded to rake in about $52.9 million.

Schwartz is selling about 5% of his total stake to an unnamed large global listed equities manager.

He told the market: "I remain fully committed to Qualitas as group managing director, co-founder and chief investment officer and I intend to remain a significant shareholder in the company."

Following the sale, Schwartz and his associated entities will continue to hold and have voting control over 57.3 million Qualitas shares or some 19% of the issued capital.

Qualitas independent chair Andrew Fairley assured shareholders that Schwartz "remains central to our continued success and growth trajectory."

"This transaction marks Andrew's first sale of shares in Qualitas since our IPO nearly four years ago, and he has confirmed to the board his intention to maintain a significant shareholding in the company. His ongoing commitment, combined with the strong institutional backing demonstrated by this transaction, positions Qualitas well to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities ahead," he said.

Lumenary Investment Management founder and managing director Lawrence Lam recently told the Financial Standard Podcast that founders that sell large stakes in their company is a "red flag", pointing to examples from AfterPay, Dicker Data and WiseTech.

"Richard White sold a huge amount during the market turbulence they experienced, and yet a lot of investors still thought they would rebound, which they did, but they've been down since," he said.

"But these are red flags that you must pay attention to, and I agree that they are signs that people should watch closely as should you watch related-party transactions."

Lam added that investors should examine the founders' motivation and if the "original thesis of alignment is still there."

"You can look at how their governance and decision making has changed. Has the founder changed roles? Oftentimes we'll see them stepping down from CEO to CTO or CIO. These are signs that there's a change in role, change in potential, change in motivation," Lam said.

Commenting on the sale, Schwartz said: "Qualitas continues to demonstrate strong performance, as reflected in our FY25 results, and I am excited about the significant growth opportunities ahead for the business."

"Qualitas' momentum in FY26 continues to accelerate across our credit and equity strategies. Borrowers are increasingly seeking experienced platforms with proven multi-cycle track record and capital certainty - we are seeing this translate into a very strong pipeline of approved and mandated credit investments."

Qualitas had about $9.5 billion in funds under management (FUM) at the end of June, of which 83% is in real estate private credit and 17% is in real estate private equity.

ASX-listed REIT, the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI), now has $1 billion in FUM.

Normalised NPAT of $37 million for the group grew 36% in the last financial year.

Recurring earnings, including funds management revenue and principal income, increased by 25% and 35% year on year respectively, while performance fee revenue rose to $8 million.