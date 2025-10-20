Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Qualitas co-founder trades in equity for $53m

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 20 OCT 2025   12:23PM

Qualitas group managing director Andrew Schwartz is offloading 15.1 million shares in the company he co-founded to rake in about $52.9 million.

Schwartz is selling about 5% of his total stake to an unnamed large global listed equities manager.

He told the market: "I remain fully committed to Qualitas as group managing director, co-founder and chief investment officer and I intend to remain a significant shareholder in the company."

Following the sale, Schwartz and his associated entities will continue to hold and have voting control over 57.3 million Qualitas shares or some 19% of the issued capital.

Qualitas independent chair Andrew Fairley assured shareholders that Schwartz "remains central to our continued success and growth trajectory."

"This transaction marks Andrew's first sale of shares in Qualitas since our IPO nearly four years ago, and he has confirmed to the board his intention to maintain a significant shareholding in the company. His ongoing commitment, combined with the strong institutional backing demonstrated by this transaction, positions Qualitas well to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities ahead," he said.

Lumenary Investment Management founder and managing director Lawrence Lam recently told the Financial Standard Podcast that founders that sell large stakes in their company is a "red flag", pointing to examples from AfterPay, Dicker Data and WiseTech.

"Richard White sold a huge amount during the market turbulence they experienced, and yet a lot of investors still thought they would rebound, which they did, but they've been down since," he said.

"But these are red flags that you must pay attention to, and I agree that they are signs that people should watch closely as should you watch related-party transactions."

Lam added that investors should examine the founders' motivation and if the "original thesis of alignment is still there."

"You can look at how their governance and decision making has changed. Has the founder changed roles? Oftentimes we'll see them stepping down from CEO to CTO or CIO. These are signs that there's a change in role, change in potential, change in motivation," Lam said.

Commenting on the sale, Schwartz said: "Qualitas continues to demonstrate strong performance, as reflected in our FY25 results, and I am excited about the significant growth opportunities ahead for the business."

"Qualitas' momentum in FY26 continues to accelerate across our credit and equity strategies. Borrowers are increasingly seeking experienced platforms with proven multi-cycle track record and capital certainty - we are seeing this translate into a very strong pipeline of approved and mandated credit investments."

Qualitas had about $9.5 billion in funds under management (FUM) at the end of June, of which 83% is in real estate private credit and 17% is in real estate private equity.

ASX-listed REIT, the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI), now has $1 billion in FUM.

Normalised NPAT of $37 million for the group grew 36% in the last financial year.

Recurring earnings, including funds management revenue and principal income, increased by 25% and 35% year on year respectively, while performance fee revenue rose to $8 million.

Read more: QualitasAndrew SchwartzAfterPayAndrew FairleyDicker DataFinancial Standard PodcastLawrence LamLumenary Investment ManagementRichard WhiteWiseTech
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Coaxial names chief investment officer
Binance appoints new head of Australia
Former Qualitas duo launch funds management shop
HESTA sells out of MinRes after failed engagement
The top Australian small-cap fund, year after year
Members press super funds for sustainable investments
AustralianSuper bins WiseTech stake
Best Australian share funds of 2024: Mercer
Qualitas shines in FY24, Charter Hall contracts
Qualitas secures additional $300m mandate

Editor's Choice

Qualitas co-founder trades in equity for $53m

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:23PM
Qualitas group managing director Andrew Schwartz is offloading 15.1 million shares in the company he co-founded to rake in about $52.9 million.

ETF Shares flees Cboe for better 'connectivity'

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:25PM
ETF Shares - launched last year on Cboe Australia with three distinct ETFs, all investing predominantly in the US - is transferring its ETFs to the ASX.

Why mid-sized super funds still matter: Farrar

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:17PM
As consolidation continues across the superannuation sector, there remains a strong role for differentiated mid-sized super funds, according to Brighter Super.

IFM Investors, Nest complete first UK investments

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:37AM
This marks the first investments since the UK pension fund took a 10% stake in IFM Investors in February this year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media