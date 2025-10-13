QIC to lead investor gateway for energy sector

The Queensland government has appointed Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) to lead new investor gateway to attract and coordinate private capital.

In partnership with Government Owned Corporations (GOCs), the gateway will boost investment into the state's energy sector. The state government said it has asked QIC to leverage its connections and expertise to accelerate new energy transmission, generation and storage projects.

In support of this initiative, the Queensland government has established the Queensland Energy Investment Fund. QIC will be responsible for identifying, negotiating, executing and managing investment opportunities into statewide projects.

Outlined in the mandate, the new initiative has three main functions: attracting private capital to drive new investment in energy infrastructure; matching investor interests with GOC portfolio assets, through project partnerships and contract opportunities; and developing innovative financing approaches to optimise outcomes for the state as well as investors.

QIC chief executive Kylie Rampa said this highlights the importance of mobilising private capital to meet future energy needs.

Rampa said: "QIC will leverage its deep and established relationships and capabilities to not only connect domestic and global institutional investors with credible, state-backed projects, but to structure transactions aligned to client objectives."

"In doing so, we can provide clients with access to compelling opportunities in a market with material scale and potential to deliver strong investment outcomes."

Meanwhile, QIC head of global infrastructure Ross Israel said: "This initiative provides clarity of pipeline, alignment of interests and the assurance of government-backed delivery for investors."

"By aligning capital with the needs of Queensland's GOCs and energy system, we can unlock investment at a pace and scale that meets generation, storage and resilience requirements for the network and consumers.

"QIC's mandate combines our fiduciary investment discipline with our deep market knowledge and conviction in the energy transition, creating investable pathways that deliver for both our clients and for Queensland."

Under the new Energy Roadmap, QIC also expands its oversight to large-scale renewable energy assessments. This includes examining Mount Rawdon, Capricornia and Big-T pumped hydro-projects.

The project also involves prioritising the execution of the regional energy transmission project CopperString. The goal of this project is to deliver the Eastern Link by 2032 and progressing the Western Link.

QIC will also partner with private developers through a new $200 million government commitment. The organisation will work with private companies to deliver energy projects around Mt Isa, Cloncurry, Julia Creek and Richmond in the North West Minerals Province. This includes local storage and generation solutions to maximise benefits from the Western Link.

It will also build major transmission infrastructure with the development of a Central Queensland Gas Power Tender in the first half of 2026. This facility would provide up to 400MW of gas fired generation capacity to be operational by 2032.

"Having invested in the energy sector for more than 16 years, QIC recognises Queensland as one of the most significant infrastructure investment opportunities in Australia and an important market from a global allocation perspective," Rampa said.