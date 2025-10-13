Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

QIC to lead investor gateway for energy sector

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  MONDAY, 13 OCT 2025   12:00PM

The Queensland government has appointed Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) to lead new investor gateway to attract and coordinate private capital.

In partnership with Government Owned Corporations (GOCs), the gateway will boost investment into the state's energy sector. The state government said it has asked QIC to leverage its connections and expertise to accelerate new energy transmission, generation and storage projects.

In support of this initiative, the Queensland government has established the Queensland Energy Investment Fund. QIC will be responsible for identifying, negotiating, executing and managing investment opportunities into statewide projects.

Outlined in the mandate, the new initiative has three main functions: attracting private capital to drive new investment in energy infrastructure; matching investor interests with GOC portfolio assets, through project partnerships and contract opportunities; and developing innovative financing approaches to optimise outcomes for the state as well as investors.

QIC chief executive Kylie Rampa said this highlights the importance of mobilising private capital to meet future energy needs.

Rampa said: "QIC will leverage its deep and established relationships and capabilities to not only connect domestic and global institutional investors with credible, state-backed projects, but to structure transactions aligned to client objectives."

"In doing so, we can provide clients with access to compelling opportunities in a market with material scale and potential to deliver strong investment outcomes."

Meanwhile, QIC head of global infrastructure Ross Israel said: "This initiative provides clarity of pipeline, alignment of interests and the assurance of government-backed delivery for investors."

"By aligning capital with the needs of Queensland's GOCs and energy system, we can unlock investment at a pace and scale that meets generation, storage and resilience requirements for the network and consumers.

"QIC's mandate combines our fiduciary investment discipline with our deep market knowledge and conviction in the energy transition, creating investable pathways that deliver for both our clients and for Queensland."

Under the new Energy Roadmap, QIC also expands its oversight to large-scale renewable energy assessments. This includes examining Mount Rawdon, Capricornia and Big-T pumped hydro-projects.

The project also involves prioritising the execution of the regional energy transmission project CopperString. The goal of this project is to deliver the Eastern Link by 2032 and progressing the Western Link.

QIC will also partner with private developers through a new $200 million government commitment. The organisation will work with private companies to deliver energy projects around Mt Isa, Cloncurry, Julia Creek and Richmond in the North West Minerals Province. This includes local storage and generation solutions to maximise benefits from the Western Link.

It will also build major transmission infrastructure with the development of a Central Queensland Gas Power Tender in the first half of 2026. This facility would provide up to 400MW of gas fired generation capacity to be operational by 2032.

"Having invested in the energy sector for more than 16 years, QIC recognises Queensland as one of the most significant infrastructure investment opportunities in Australia and an important market from a global allocation perspective," Rampa said.

Read more: QICWestern LinkQueensland Investment CorporationBig-TCapricorniaCentral Queensland Gas Power TenderNorth West Minerals ProvinceQueensland Energy Investment Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

QIC delivers $9.6bn for Queensland
QIC backs first-of-its-kind battery supply chain in Qld
QIC harvests rare earth elements to turbocharge net zero transition
UniSuper's Chun honoured by FEAL
Brighter Super awards $50m mandate
QIC to sell partial stake in US renewable energy financing platform
QIC offloads Victorian shopping centre for $440m
European property draws interest from HESTA
QIC completes equity raise, refinancing for energy platform
Commodities 'crucial' for portfolio resilience: QIC

Editor's Choice

New 100% tariffs on China: Another TACO moment?

KARREN VERGARA
As the US threatens more outlandish tariffs on China, investment experts foresee more market volatility in the short term with neither side backing down. But will US President Donald Trump once again "chicken out"?

Integro appoints head of advice and growth

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Integro Private Wealth has appointed Glen Mesch as head of advice and growth, as it scales its national presence by accelerating growth on the east coast.

Ausbil lists two global ETFs on ASX

MATTHEW WAI
Ausbil Investment Management has listed two active exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with one investing in global small caps and the other in infrastructure.

Classic 60/40 approach underdelivers for women retirees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The traditional 60/40 portfolio is harming women's chances of a comfortable retirement, a study suggests.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Jared Pohl

Jared Pohl

DIRECTOR
ECP ASSET MANAGEMENT
Under his leadership, ECP Asset Management co-founder and director Jared Pohl shows how working with the right and equally passionate people creates a type of kinship and synergy that sets the fund manager apart. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media