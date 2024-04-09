Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Qantas Super taps fintech as an investment consultant

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 9 APR 2024   12:29PM

Qantas Super has partnered with Ortec Finance, a fintech company headquartered in Rotterdam, as an investment performance consultant.

The $8.9 billion corporate super fund will use Ortec's investment performance managed service via an outsourcing arrangement that will enable it to focus on strategic decision-making and core activities while leaving "technical aspects" to Ortec's in-house experts.

The super fund hopes that this will lead to improved accuracy, compliance adherence, and access to Ortec's specialised expertise, ultimately improving its ability to service its members.

Qantas Super has also implemented Ortec's performance attribution platform, PEARL, to improve its performance and attribution capabilities.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

The initial phase of PEARL's implementation was completed in September 2023, enabling Qantas Super to conduct its Plan attribution analysis and financial year-end reporting using the platform.

The aim of the partnership is to create a consistent database of performance book-of-records and enhanced option-level attribution analysis and reporting for Qantas Super.

Ortec said PEARL is providing Qantas Super with improved performance and attribution capabilities, detailed analytics for investment performance, compliance and regulatory support, and benchmarking.

"The partnership with Ortec Finance has delivered the performance and attribution reporting we require via a robust, low-risk system solution," Qantas Super head of investment operations Dan Healey said.

Ortec managing director for APAC Stefano Seung Jin Lee added: "They [Qantas Super] are constantly evolving and increasing their complex performance and attribution requirements, so we are thrilled to be partnering with them to also provide ongoing consultancy and managed services."

"With Ortec Finance's expertise and support we are confident Qantas Super can conduct a more detailed analysis at asset class and investment manager level to achieve their long-term investment goals."

Read more: Qantas SuperOrtec FinancePEARLRotterdamSuper fundStefano Seung Jin LeeDan HealeySuperannuation
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Senate Committee endorses Superannuation Objective Bill
Super fund expenditure to be exposed
Indigenous communities reunited with $25m in lost super
Deloitte eyes more mergers and product innovation
Industry funds set to gobble up over 50% of superannuation assets
Treasury releases draft legislation for new $3m super tax
Government consults on options to improve performance test
Super on unpaid parental leave extended in Western Australia
Best default super funds revealed
Major decline in group insurance coverage: ASFA

Editor's Choice

Hejaz awards technology mandate to wealth platform

ANDREW MCKEAN
Hejaz has appointed wealth fintech Openmarkets to equip its in-development Shariah-compliant investment platform with trading and execution technology solutions.

Super advice fee deductions compound red tape: JAWG

KARREN VERGARA
The Joint Associations Working Group (JAWG) says new laws that enable superannuation funds to deduct financial advice fees will have the opposite effect of reducing red tape and can make advice even more unaffordable.

Forager schedules LIT delisting

KARREN VERGARA
The Forager Australian Shares Fund (FOR) is set to delist from the ASX after facing continuous limited liquidity issues and persistently trading below its net asset value.

Non-compete clauses come under the microscope

ELIZA BAVIN
Research reveals around one-fifth of Australia's workforce is subject to a non-compete.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach