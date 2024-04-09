Qantas Super taps fintech as an investment consultant

Qantas Super taps fintech as an investment consultantBY ANDREW MCKEAN | TUESDAY, 9 APR 2024 12:29PM
Qantas Super has partnered with Ortec Finance, a fintech company headquartered in Rotterdam, as an investment performance consultant.
The $8.9 billion corporate super fund will use Ortec's investment performance managed service via an outsourcing arrangement that will enable it to focus on strategic decision-making and core activities while leaving "technical aspects" to Ortec's in-house experts.
The super fund hopes that this will lead to improved accuracy, compliance adherence, and access to Ortec's specialised expertise, ultimately improving its ability to service its members.
Qantas Super has also implemented Ortec's performance attribution platform, PEARL, to improve its performance and attribution capabilities.
The initial phase of PEARL's implementation was completed in September 2023, enabling Qantas Super to conduct its Plan attribution analysis and financial year-end reporting using the platform.
The aim of the partnership is to create a consistent database of performance book-of-records and enhanced option-level attribution analysis and reporting for Qantas Super.
Ortec said PEARL is providing Qantas Super with improved performance and attribution capabilities, detailed analytics for investment performance, compliance and regulatory support, and benchmarking.
"The partnership with Ortec Finance has delivered the performance and attribution reporting we require via a robust, low-risk system solution," Qantas Super head of investment operations Dan Healey said.
Ortec managing director for APAC Stefano Seung Jin Lee added: "They [Qantas Super] are constantly evolving and increasing their complex performance and attribution requirements, so we are thrilled to be partnering with them to also provide ongoing consultancy and managed services."
"With Ortec Finance's expertise and support we are confident Qantas Super can conduct a more detailed analysis at asset class and investment manager level to achieve their long-term investment goals."
