NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
PSK acquires wealth firm
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 JUL 2020   12:37PM

Financial advice firm PSK Financial Services has acquired Sydney-based Socius Wealth Management as part of its growth plans.

Socius founder and partner John D'Alessandri said that completing the acquisition amid COVID-19 was challenging.

"What became obvious in the time we were spending with PSK during the process, was that our two businesses were actually very much alike, we hold similar beliefs in many things, and this helped us overcome the obstacles that came up," D'Alessandri said.

"We know we have found a very good home for our clients - equally we are also pleased that all of our staff will be coming across and joining the PSK group which will open a wide range of new opportunities for them - we are all very excited about the move."

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

PSK managing director Paul Aspros said that part of PSK's growth strategy is to partner with firms that need assistance in the current challenging operating environment for financial advice.

"These are the most difficult times we have ever had to face... it's more important than ever that advisers are able have the best support available to support their clients," he said.

"By joining PSK, we help take away the day to day complexity of running a business, we solve the advisers' succession issues, and with the help of our in-house support services, business development, marketing, paraplanning and investment team, we find advisers and their business' flourish."

Aspros added that PSK is delighted to welcome the founders of Socius on board.

"We feel privileged that after so many years of providing trusted service to their clients, John and Ros have chosen to partner with PSK," he said.

"While I know we will bring some new and exciting things to Socius' clients and staff, we are also looking forward to using the team at Socius' more than 15 years of expertise to learn some things ourselves. We are delighted to welcome John, Ros, the team and all the Socius clients to PSK."

Read more: PSK Financial ServicesSocius Wealth ManagementJohn D'AlessandriPaul Aspros
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
PSK completes acquisition of Sydney firm
PractiFi partners with PSK, Godfrey Pembroke vet
Editor's Choice
Xinja dabbles in US stocks
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Neobank Xinja has announced plans to launch a US share trading platform Dabble, giving investors access to over 3000 stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
State Street warns of dot-com parallels
ALLY SELBY
State Street Global Advisors has warned the current rally in equities markets parallels that of the dot-com boom, as price to earnings multiples continue to expand.
US considers restricting ESG in pensions
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The US Department of Labor (DOL) is considering imposing strict rules on how pension funds invest, which could see the scope for ethical and responsible investing limited.
No such thing as a free lunch: Lowe
ELIZA BAVIN
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has said the government will likely need to borrow more money, but warned the central bank will not directly provide funding.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something d1PHJmVi