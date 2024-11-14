Newspaper icon
Property 'well-placed' for growth: Knight Frank

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 14 NOV 2024   12:20PM

The real estate group is confident that the commercial and industrial property markets will pick up next year, but flagged one major concern for investors.

In its report, Australian Horizon 2025, Knight Frank found that now may be the time to invest in commercial property, particularly well-located core assets, with markets slowly pricing at a "cyclical low and recovery predicted to begin in mid-2025."

"Investors acquiring assets now, after values have adjusted down, but have not yet started the recovery, will be well-placed to see strong returns in years to come," Knight Frank chief economist Ben Burston said.

Burston expects core assets in Sydney to "lead the way" amid the recovery.

"Within Sydney, the industrial sector is likely to be quickest to return to growth," Burston said.

"Industrial assets have largely been resilient over the past two years due to strong rental growth. Even as supply levels rise, most investors retain confidence in the long-term growth outlook, and many are still seeking to deploy additional capital into the sector.

"Offices are likely to follow, but there will be substantial variation by grade and location. Core CBD offices will be most sought after, reflecting the shifting pattern of tenant demand, while non-core CBD and suburban offices will take longer to recover, and the market will remain bifurcated at asset level."

He also highlighted that other cities will slowly follow suit.

"As in past cycles, the recovery in Sydney will gradually extend to other cities, with Brisbane will likely be next in line, benefitting from the strong economic growth of Southeast Queensland and lower supply levels compared to Melbourne," Burston added.

Despite the positive outlook, investors need to be acutely aware with the movement from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), stating the strength of the recovery will depend upon the path of interest rates.

"However, investors need to look beyond the timing of the first cut to the cash rate and instead tune into the evolving debate on the neutral interest rate and what it means for long-term interest rates, ensuring their strategy is adaptable to different scenarios," he said.

"On the basis that the rate cutting cycle commences sometime in the first half of the year and long-term rates ease in line with this, we expect the property market recovery to commence in mid-2025."

Further, echoing Burston's sentiment, Knight Frank national head of institutional sales and capital advisory Ben Schubert said investors can be confident in their bets.

"The macroeconomic environment is more certain with interest rates expected to fall next year - although views on the extent and timing of cuts continue to shift off the back of events such as the recent US election - and the revaluation cycle in many sectors having concluded, or close to being finished," Schubert said.

"Many groups have now reset their expectations and are ready to home in on their preferred investment opportunities.

"The Australian commercial property market now represents good value for investors, and the obstacles to investing are subsiding."

In line with the recovery, Knight Frank anticipates yields for Sydney office and industrial assets will fall from 2025.

Read more: Knight FrankCommercial propertyIndustrial propertyBen BurstonBen SchubertReserve Bank of Australia
