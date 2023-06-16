Property market peril to continue: Quay Global Investors

Property market peril to continue: Quay Global InvestorsBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | FRIDAY, 16 JUN 2023 12:51PM
Overvaluation of assets in property has contributed to a choppy market and as investors smell blood in the water more bad news might be on its way.
Speaking with Financial Standard, Quay Global Investors principal and portfolio manager Chris Bedingfield said investors in the direct market do have cause for concern, however the listed market already bakes in losses.
"In the listed property market, direct valuations aren't necessarily consistent with where the real market is," Bedingfield said.
"If you look at REITs, they tend to be trading at discounts to the underlying physical real estate because there's an expectation that the underlying real estate hasn't quite adjusted to market realities."
Following the sale of a Market Street asset, Dexus recently announced it also exchanged contracts to sell Axxess Corporate Park, a business park in Mount Waverley, Victoria.
"The sale will realise proceeds of $306.2 million, reflecting a 7.4% premium to the 31 December 2022 independent valuation," it said.
The group added combined sales equate to about $700 million, representing an approximate average 8% discount to the 31 December 2022 independent valuation.
"The listed market anticipates this; when Dexus sold Market Street at a discount their share price didn't drop, in fact I think it went up," Bedingfield said.
"The listed market had already baked this in but it's not going to stop the financial press from pointing to direct transactions and running around with their hair on fire; they do this all the time."
However, decreased property valuations and asset sales has somewhat become a theme.
This week, Charter Hall provided an update on its REIT valuation, saying: "The valuations resulted in a net movement of $164 million, inclusive of capex, reflecting a 3.7% devaluation."
"The overall portfolio value has decreased to $4,289 million and the portfolio average cap rate has expanded 29bps from 5.28% to 5.57%."
Bedingfield explained the problem with fund managers, like Charter Hall, is they earn fees on assets but if the assets drop issues arise.
"That's the business model," he remarked.
"I was a bit surprised by the drop, it's going to raise some eyebrows. We have seen a direct trade in the market, 17% down.
"For the fund manager who earns money from the value of their assets to mark assets down a fraction of that, maybe 3%, I think investors would take a less than positive view on that and think there is bad news to come."
However, there are opportunities in the market - it just depends on the asset.
"Storage assets aren't taking a hit at all. Those companies' values are up 7% or 8% and recently Vicinity Centres sold a shopping centre at a premium," he said.
He added retail valuations are "holding up really well", with companies like Scentre Group and Vicinity trading at discounts to book.
"The book values are proving to be okay," he said.
"On the other hand, you have companies trading premiums to book like Goodman, where valuations are very expensive, and we're seeing some headwinds in terms of supply, particularly around the world and logistics. So, that will probably have a downside."
