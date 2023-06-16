Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Property market peril to continue: Quay Global Investors

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 16 JUN 2023   12:51PM

Overvaluation of assets in property has contributed to a choppy market and as investors smell blood in the water more bad news might be on its way.

Speaking with Financial Standard, Quay Global Investors principal and portfolio manager Chris Bedingfield said investors in the direct market do have cause for concern, however the listed market already bakes in losses.

"In the listed property market, direct valuations aren't necessarily consistent with where the real market is," Bedingfield said.

"If you look at REITs, they tend to be trading at discounts to the underlying physical real estate because there's an expectation that the underlying real estate hasn't quite adjusted to market realities."

Following the sale of a Market Street asset, Dexus recently announced it also exchanged contracts to sell Axxess Corporate Park, a business park in Mount Waverley, Victoria.

"The sale will realise proceeds of $306.2 million, reflecting a 7.4% premium to the 31 December 2022 independent valuation," it said.

The group added combined sales equate to about $700 million, representing an approximate average 8% discount to the 31 December 2022 independent valuation.

"The listed market anticipates this; when Dexus sold Market Street at a discount their share price didn't drop, in fact I think it went up," Bedingfield said.

"The listed market had already baked this in but it's not going to stop the financial press from pointing to direct transactions and running around with their hair on fire; they do this all the time."

However, decreased property valuations and asset sales has somewhat become a theme.

This week, Charter Hall provided an update on its REIT valuation, saying: "The valuations resulted in a net movement of $164 million, inclusive of capex, reflecting a 3.7% devaluation."

"The overall portfolio value has decreased to $4,289 million and the portfolio average cap rate has expanded 29bps from 5.28% to 5.57%."

Bedingfield explained the problem with fund managers, like Charter Hall, is they earn fees on assets but if the assets drop issues arise.

"That's the business model," he remarked.

"I was a bit surprised by the drop, it's going to raise some eyebrows. We have seen a direct trade in the market, 17% down.

"For the fund manager who earns money from the value of their assets to mark assets down a fraction of that, maybe 3%, I think investors would take a less than positive view on that and think there is bad news to come."

However, there are opportunities in the market - it just depends on the asset.

"Storage assets aren't taking a hit at all. Those companies' values are up 7% or 8% and recently Vicinity Centres sold a shopping centre at a premium," he said.

He added retail valuations are "holding up really well", with companies like Scentre Group and Vicinity trading at discounts to book.

"The book values are proving to be okay," he said.

"On the other hand, you have companies trading premiums to book like Goodman, where valuations are very expensive, and we're seeing some headwinds in terms of supply, particularly around the world and logistics. So, that will probably have a downside."

Read more: Charter HallDexusMarket StreetQuay Global InvestorsREITChris BedingfieldVicinity CentresAxxess Corporate ParkFinancial StandardGoodmanMount WaverleyScentre Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Dexus, Partners Wealth Group airport fund to take off
ETF explainer: Understanding their structure
Super planning remains top adviser focus this EOFY: Podcast
Sequoia backs budding investment manager
Growth, quality stocks to outperform: Podcast
FICAP Rockstar back in July
Super funds consider future of PwC contracts
Generation Life rolls out product enhancements
ESSSuper reduces admin fees, renews insurance mandate
First Sentier clients walk away with $13bn

Editor's Choice

Decade-long Santos well leak prompts investor concern

ROSE MARY PETRASS
Santos has admitted that its retired offshore oil and gas field Legendre has been leaking gas for a decade, throwing into doubt investor abilities to meet net zero plans.

Challenger lowers stake in Elanor

KARREN VERGARA
Challenger's majority stake in Elanor Investors Group continues to drop as another investor has come in to secure a minority stake.

FRAA releases draft APRA, ASIC metrics

KARREN VERGARA
The independent body tasked with reviewing the competency of APRA and ASIC has released a list of draft metrics it will use to measure the regulators against and is asking for industry feedback.

New Quantum reveals Nasdaq listing plans

CHLOE WALKER
Bondi-based digital wealth management platform New Quantum has signed a business combination agreement with Canna-Global Acquisition Corp to become a publicly listed company in the US.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hugh Humphrey

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
Leveraging a deep experience of leading businesses through periods of growth and turbulence, Hugh Humphrey has breathed new life into Count and, yet to mark 12 months in the top job, he's only just getting started. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.