Financial Planning

Private markets make concrete inroads with advisers

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 DEC 2023   12:51PM

Financial advisers are feeling energised by private markets as fund managers pave the way to make opportunities accessible not only to sophisticated investors but also retail clients more than ever.

Diversification, enhanced returns, and improved accessibility are some of the benefits that have catapulted Australia's private assets sector to heights of $118 billion at the end of September 2022, according to Preqin and the Australian Investment Council (AIC).

In the recent years, Spire capital director and head of investments Stuart Haigh has seen the private market sector, particularly in the northern hemisphere, lobby governments around the world to give retail markets better accessible to private market managers.

Opening the 401K pension plans in the US and the UK's defined contribution schemes are examples.

In Australia, Haigh said private wealth advisers appear to be following the footsteps of institutional investors like super funds, which have progressively moved from zero to 30% allocations to global private markets over the last 20 years.

In a bid to temper the volatile macroeconomic environment and capital markets, many financial advisers seek better risk-adjusted returns and turn to alternatives for their clients.

"Firms like ours can take what would otherwise be a US$10 million minimum investment, create a feeder fund structure underneath that and then offer it to investors with about $100,000 to make the opportunity accessible to high-net-worth investors," he said.

"This democratisation of private markets shows that not only retail investors are starting to tap into this access point, but the products themselves are starting to look and feel a lot more like a managed fund."

Investors in private equity, for example, are traditionally known as "limited partnership arrangement".

"Investors are not actually a unitholder, but partner in a fund. This is now moving towards a traditional managed fund where you have units in a trust. The whole industry is moving towards private wealth; the products are evolving, and the access is getting easier," he said.

Even platform Netwealth is promising "institutional-quality private market investment opportunities".

In October, it partnered with iCapital to provide advisers access to global wholesale managed funds investing in private credit and hedge funds.

Charles Badenach, principal and private client adviser at Main Street Financial Solutions, sees sophisticated investors' interest in private markets grow since the COVID-19 pandemic as a means to diversify away from equity markets.

"We use private equity fund exposure predominantly as a means to help diversify client portfolio's and reduce the overall risk in portfolios," he said.

"In uncertain times, there are many businesses that need some private equity type assistance to help them grow and evolve their businesses. This strategic partnership can be a win for the business, the fund manager and the investor (client)."

Haigh noted that most successful private equity managers that partner with private wealth clients have done so using open-ended funds with some form of liquidity feature.

"Many of the world's leading private market managers have been re-tooling their products to ensure that they can create an open-ended structure with liquidity to meet the needs of private wealth management," he said.

Financial advice firm Mackay Private has a 20% allocation to private markets - in the form of private debt, private equity, and some venture capital - and is looking to increase this allocation over time.

Mackay Private director and principal adviser Will Mackay said: "Private markets offer unique opportunities not easily accessible to others and bring an extra layer of diversification to our portfolios. In a diversified portfolio context, an allocation to private markets can enhance the overall return whilst reducing the underlying capital volatility."

The return dispersion between managers in private markets, however, is "high due to various factors, including access, skill and cost".

"Therefore, understanding the underlying risks and key drivers of performance is important, which is why due diligence is essential when selecting a manager," Mackay said.

Several indicators both here and overseas show that private assets have historically outperformed public markets.

Over the past decade, private equity and venture capital yielded an 18% return on investment compared to 9% for the ASX 100 and the ASX Small Ordinaries Index's 8%, according to the AIC.

Haigh urges advisers eyeing private market opportunities to consider the spectrum of risks and opportunities.

"What makes this asset class different to the public markets is that there's very little consistency across the products. There are a lot of idiosyncrasies, namely, fees, liquidity, lockup periods, and portfolio analytics," he said.

Spire Capital recently published Surfing the wave, avoiding the reef to help advisers approach the asset class in a considered manner and to avoid some of the pitfalls.

One example is considering the illiquidity risks. A "soft lock" where investors are penalised for taking out their money in the first couple of years.  A "hard lock" meanwhile, is where money is locked up in the first two years.

"Whilst they should be excited about the benefits of private markets, they should definitely be going in eyes wide open around some of the things that they might not be aware of," he said.

