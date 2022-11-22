Private market investment impediments not insurmountable: Frontier

Frontier's 'Super in the Economy' report says super funds haven't invested more capital into private markets because of the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) performance test and that there are opportunities to create further investment in the sector.

Specific to super, Frontier said governments could encourage private market investments by providing stability of regulation and clarity. While supportive of legislated objective for super policy to be assessed against, likewise a key tenant should be the stability of regulation.

Even so, reconsideration of the YFYS performance benchmarks was touted as another area that will make a substantial difference to private market investments. Frontier noted that the benchmarking system has limitations, particularly because the determination of a strategies success is done by comparing an asset class to a benchmark without allowance for risk.

"The severe consequences of failing the benchmarking process means superannuation funds will be encouraged to either take on greater risk in these sectors (particularly infrastructure) or avoid them altogether," the report said.

Likewise, Frontier called for a re-evaluation of the focus on fees in isolation on performance. RG 97 and APRA's super heatmaps disincentive investment in private markets, over emphasising fees as a key metric. The report argued that returns net of fees, an area private markets does well, are more important for member outcomes.

Presently, there are numerous reasons why super funds aren't investing in private markets.

Aside from the YFYS performance test, uncertainty has disproportionally impacted illiquid asset classes. Policies like the COVID-19 early release of super scheme created unforeseeable demands on liquidity, such a precedent caused funds to hold lower levels of illiquid assets than possible.

Super fund size has also meant that certain asset classes or sub-sectors have simply become too small for the investor. This is because a significant percentage of a super fund needs to be invested into a sector before it can meaningfully impact on performance, Frontier said.

Further, in some cases, certain private market sub-sectors may simply have poor economics. For example, build-to-rent is a sector that may be a net benefit to the economy, but uncertainty regarding the economics has meant it has been slow to develop in Australia.

Overall, recent steps by the federal government may eventually encourage further investment into private markets, Frontier stated. It added that prioritising a reconsideration of RG 97 legislation, YFYS performance benchmarking, and input from super industry practitioners on policy development would be most beneficial.