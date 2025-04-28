Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Private capital, active ETFs to continue shake up of financial services: Deloitte

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 28 APR 2025   12:39PM

Private capital, active ETFs and tokenisation are set to take the financial services sector by storm over the next three to five years, Deloitte predicts.

Deloitte's 2025 Financial Services Industry Predictions report lays out six major forces that will disrupt investing, starting with the exponential growth in private capital from retail investor demand.

US and European retail investors are expected to pour money into private capital, reaching as much as US$2.4 trillion in 2030 from the current US$80 billion.

This growth is set to be driven by expanding product offerings and regulatory changes that make private capital more accessible to retail investors.

"While a large number of private assets available to retail investors are currently held within interval funds managed primarily by private capital firms, traditional investment managers are turning to structures that retail investors are already familiar with mutual funds and ETFs," Deloitte said.

For example, investment managers BondBloxx Investment Management and Virtus Investment Partners each launched actively managed ETFs with private credit exposure last December.

State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) launched an actively managed private credit ETF in February with the aim to provide all investors with access to private markets by investing in both public and private credit such as asset-based finance and corporate lending.

Deloitte predicts that private capital within mutual funds and ETFs will be up to 15% of illiquid investment allotment and will likely be a driving factor for US retail investors' increased allocation to private assets over the next five years.

More broadly, Deloitte said that investment managers could unlock US$11 trillion in the active ETF space.

Active ETF assets in the US are expected to grow from US$856 billion in 2024 to US$11 trillion by 2035 - a 13-fold increase. This increase is expected to be driven by investors shifting from mutual funds to active ETFs across most institutional and retail investor channels.

Meanwhile, tokenisation is due to transform cross-border payments by 2030.

One in four large-value international money transfers will be settled on tokenised currency platforms, Deloitte said, which could reduce the cost of corporate cross-border transactions by 12.5%, potentially saving businesses more than US$50 billion. Stablecoins appear to be the frontrunner.

"Stablecoins may offer a clear path forward for wholesale cross-border payments in the near term... President Trump has also called on federal agencies to spur the growth of "lawful and legitimate dollar-backed stablecoins" in a January executive order. These measures could foster widespread acceptance of stablecoins and accelerate banks' adoption of stablecoin-based payment solutions," Deloitte said.

Last month, the US Senate Banking Committee passed the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act of 2025 or GENIUS Act, which will establish the framework for the issuance and regulation of payment stablecoins.

Read more: DeloitteBondBloxx Investment ManagementFinancial Services IndustryGENIUS ActState Street Global AdvisorsVirtus Investment Partners
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Shield Master Fund terminated, new receivers for Keystone Asset Management
CA ANZ launches AI fluency certificate for finance professionals
IAM to bring managed account with syndicated loan access to market
RBA flags concerns over 'geopolitical uncertainties'
Managed account use at record high: Data
Large financial firms falling behind on AI adoption
Global tech companies eyeing super funds
Cbus faces fresh investigation over fund expenditure practices
Auditors tighten fist on greenwashing
SG Hiscock appoints head of research

Editor's Choice

JANA wins Aboriginal Investment NT mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
JANA has won a mandate from Aboriginal Investment NT to bolster its $655 million commercial investment portfolio (CIP).

Bravura chief exits: 'Right time to step aside'

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:01PM
Bravura chief executive Andrew Russell has decided to step down as the company commences an international search for his replacement.

Family offices favour real estate: Study

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
The world's richest families love to invest in real estate more than any other asset classes, a new analysis shows, as more than half feature property in their portfolios.

Local challenger enters Australia's ETF market

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:47PM
ETF Shares, Australia's first new index ETF issuer in more than a decade and the country's only locally owned provider, is preparing to launch.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media