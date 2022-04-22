Principal Financial Group announces ESG index

The global financial company has partnered with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) to launch the Global Financial Inclusion Index.

The index and its analysis aim to uncover key drivers shaping financial inclusion and exclusion across governments, employers, and the financial services industry in more than 40 markets.

The goal of the inaugural index is to fuel actionable insights that can help improve financial inclusion now and in the future.

"Financial inclusion is at the foundation of global economic progress," Principal chief executive Dan Houston said.

"When people are excluded from the financial system it hinders their ability to earn, prepare for and recover from crises, as well as build for the future.

"Our Global Financial Inclusion Index will provide a clear, measurable view of financial inclusion so we can influence change and help more people and businesses have greater access to financial security."

With the index, Principal will further its focus on seeking to help all people have access to effective systems and affordable resources, solutions, and advice.

The index will use employer and consumer surveying alongside verified public data to create a financial inclusion scoring system.

"As such, the index will serve as a comprehensive and insightful resource used across sectors, from policymakers, academia, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to businesses and the financial services industry," Principal said.

The findings are expected to be published in September this year.