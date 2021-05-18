NEWS
Superannuation

Prince urges funds to join sustainability initiative

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 18 MAY 2021   11:51AM

Addressing the annual Conference of Major Superannuation Funds, the Prince of Wales has asked Australia's super funds to get involved in his Sustainable Markets Initiative.

The Prince used his appearance to discuss the latest work from his Sustainable Markets Initiative, Terra Carta.

Terra Carta is described as a charter, which Prince Charles wants institutional investors worldwide to sign up to. He appealed directly to the super funds at the conference to give their support to the Terra Carta.

The charter outlines a series of commitments that supporters of the Terra Carta must adhere to.

These include recognising the urgency of climate change, considering diversity and acknowledging the need to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In total, the Terra Carta has 10 articles and almost 100 actions that the Prince says will put "nature, people and planet at the centre of value creation".

"We want signatories to work to ensure that investment and financial flows are consistent with a low carbon and nature - positive future," Prince Charles said.

"Through this approach we will demonstrate that investing in sustainability and building prosperity are not mutually exclusive. After all, a sustainable future is the growth story of our time."

One of the first actions taken under the Terra Carta was the creation of the Natural Capital Investment Alliance. The prince said this alliance aims to increase capital allocation to aligned causes by $10 billion in the next year.

"This alliance seeks to foster impact-oriented, natural capital investment solutions for institutional investors. As part of this, members of the alliance develop investment propositions needed to restore and maintain highly biodiverse natural ecosystems worldwide," Prince Charles said.

He added that he was pleased to see Australian company Pollination partner with HSBC to develop a new asset management firm to focus on what the Prince calls "natural capital".

"Using this model, we will be launching nine additional industry transition alliances to catalyse transformative action and investment at a global scale," he said.

"By triangulating country priorities, industry priorities and investment priorities, we have a unique opportunity to build the genuinely sustainable markets we require to achieve a durable future."

Financial Standard is the official media partner for the Conference of Major Super Funds, happening in Adelaide today and tomorrow.

