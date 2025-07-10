Newspaper icon
Praemium scores mandate, sees FUA rise $6bn

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 10 JUL 2025   11:58AM

Praemium's administration solution Scope+ has been selected by Bell Financial Group to administer more than 2200 client portfolios.

The partnership will see Praemium's funds under administration (FUA) grow by $6 billion to around $68 billion post onboarding.

It is also expected to see the acceleration of the Scope+ total FUA by 19% and a 23% increase in Scope+ portfolios.

Praemium said the partnership reflects growing adviser demand for high-quality, scalable administration services that enhance operational efficiency and support the delivery of sophisticated wealth solutions.

Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said the decision by the wealth management firm to partner with Praemium for administration services underscores the group's leadership position and the strength of its proposition.

"This is a milestone moment for our Scope+ offering, and one that reaffirms the calibre of our solution, and the trust leading firms are placing in our capability," Wamsteker said.

"We continue to see exceptionally strong growth in this area as firms seek to streamline operations while delivering an exceptional experience to their clients."

Bell Potter co-chief executive Selvarajah said the wealth manager's focus remains on delivering high-value, client-centric wealth advice.

"By partnering with a specialist provider like Praemium for administration, we're able to free up our team to do what they do best - spend more time with clients, and develop tailored strategies, to help them achieve their financial goals," Selvarajah said.

Praemium said the development highlights the group's continued investment in scalable non-custody solutions and high-value adviser partnerships, aligning with its strategy to lead in premium wealth solutions and capitalise on growth in the high-net-worth investor segment.

Read more: PraemiumSelvarajahAnthony WamstekerBell Financial GroupBell Potter
