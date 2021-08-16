NEWS
Technology

Praemium FUA doubles, profit slips

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 16 AUG 2021   11:33AM

The platform recorded 105% growth in funds under administration in its full-year results while profit after tax dropped 68%.

Praemium recorded $1.5 million in profit after tax down from $4.0 million in FY20.

Overall, revenue increased 28% to $65.8 million with Australian revenue up 37% to $53.1 million and international revenue jumping 6% to $12.5 million.

Underlying EBITDA remained relatively flat dropping 1% to $14 million.

The Australian platform FUA recorded 223% growth to $18.38 billion which is attributed to the Powerwrap acquisition. Inflows were up 149% at $2.6 billion.

Meanwhile, the international platform, which is up for sale, recorded 55% growth in FUA to $5 billion andinflows of $1.2 billion.

Newly appointed permanent chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said he was pleased with the results.

"The highlights included the successful acquisition of Powerwrap and the outstanding growth achieved in each of our major operating segments. The financial and operating results achieved reflect the tremendous foundation that has been built over many years," he said.

The Powerwrap acquisition accounted for part of the 40% increase in expenses to $51.8 million.

"Some of this growth in expense was due to bringing in Powerwrap, with the balance attributable to an investment in the capacity needed not only to manage a larger business, but also to facilitate the faster growth rate that we are now starting to see," Wamsteker said.

"I am confident that the need for the expense base to grow as fast as revenue was a one-off in this year transition and that underlying EBITDA will resume growing at a rate that is well above the rate of revenue growth."

Last week Praemium made Wamsteker's role as chief executive permanent after he took over former chief executive Michael Ohannesian on an interim basis in May.

