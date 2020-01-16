NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Technology
Powerwrap finds new line of business
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 16 JAN 2020   12:30PM

Powerwrap has signed an agreement in what could be its second-biggest client after Escala Partners and a new line of business for the platform.

A US company that distributes alternative funds to financial advisers has mandated Powerwrap to provide its administration for about $2 billion to $4 billion in assets.

As a part of the agreement, Powerwrap will also bring 50 US hedge funds to Australian advisers, as it looks to expand its investment menu for alternatives.

The new hedge fund additions are expected to go through around April.

Powerwrap is working through the tech systems for the changes while the US parties are working through approvals from US's Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

The platform has $8.9 billion in assets under administration, and focuses on high-net-worth advisers. Escala accounts for roughly 40% of its revenue.

Powerwrap listed on the ASX last May and is down over 40% to its opening share price. It reported $16.8 million in revenue and $5.4 million in after-tax loss for FY19.

Read more: PowerwrapEscala PartnersFinancial Industry Regulatory Authority
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Advice group partners with new platform
High net worths want more: Research
BNP Paribas appoints new Australia head
Powerwrap appoints director
Powerwrap posts strong first result
Aussie income fund added to platforms
Powerwrap makes a move on IPO
Channel Capital signs on new partnership
Powerwrap launches new adviser service
India Avenue fund distribution boosted
Editor's Choice
Climate crisis tops list of risks for 2020s
ALLY SELBY
For the first time, climate crisis and environmental degradation have taken out the top five spots in a list ranking the risks most likely to impact the world over the coming decade.
Powerwrap finds new line of business
KANIKA SOOD
Powerwrap has signed an agreement in what could be its second-biggest client after Escala Partners and a new line of business for the platform.
Superannuation scammer to face court
KANIKA SOOD
The South Australian Police has arrested an SMSF investment manager who will today face the court with charges for 69 counts of deceptions.
HESTA names chief risk officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $53 billion superannuation fund has added its first chief risk and compliance officer, promoting from within.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ZEBSMu6e