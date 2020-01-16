Powerwrap finds new line of business

Powerwrap has signed an agreement in what could be its second-biggest client after Escala Partners and a new line of business for the platform.

A US company that distributes alternative funds to financial advisers has mandated Powerwrap to provide its administration for about $2 billion to $4 billion in assets.

As a part of the agreement, Powerwrap will also bring 50 US hedge funds to Australian advisers, as it looks to expand its investment menu for alternatives.

The new hedge fund additions are expected to go through around April.

Powerwrap is working through the tech systems for the changes while the US parties are working through approvals from US's Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

The platform has $8.9 billion in assets under administration, and focuses on high-net-worth advisers. Escala accounts for roughly 40% of its revenue.

Powerwrap listed on the ASX last May and is down over 40% to its opening share price. It reported $16.8 million in revenue and $5.4 million in after-tax loss for FY19.