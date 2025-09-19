Platinum pushes for L1 Capital merger ahead of EGM

Platinum asset management has continued to "unanimously" recommend shareholders to vote in favour of the L1 Capital merger ahead its extraordinary general meeting on Monday.

Grant Thornton, an independent expert appointed by Platinum, was provided with the latest full-year earnings result for both the firms, and it stated nothing has come to its attention that will require an update on the valuation assessment.

It appointed the independent expert in August, and the report concluded the merger is fair and reasonable in the absence of a superior proposal.

In the latest announcement, L1 Capital has also confirmed that the total management fees and total performance fees across all its strategies exceeded $75 million and $90 million respectively in FY25.

L1 Capital runs five strategies, the flagship being the Long Short Fund, which earned performance fees of $82.5 million for the period.

Platinum recently reported a 31% drop in adjusted operating profits before tax in 2025. The statutory net profit before tax was down more than 60% to $27.5 million.

Platinum said it earned "negligible" performance fees for the year and average funds under management came in at $10.8 billion, a drop of 29.4% from $15.3 billion.

After the merger, Platinum would be rebranded to L1 Group and would remain listed on the ASX with a new L1G ticker code.

"All in all, 2025 was a challenging year but culminated in the opportunity to advance Platinum's reset plan and reposition the firm to improve shareholder returns through the proposed merger with L1 Capital," managing director Jeff Peters had said when FY25 results were released in August.