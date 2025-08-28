Platinum banks on merger positives amid dismal FY25 result

With assets and profits down 30% in the year, Platinum Asset Management's hopes of recovery are pinned on the L1 Capital deal and subsequent rebranding to L1 Group.

Releasing its final annual results yesterday evening, Platinum Asset Management confirmed it would be rebranded to L1 Group if the deal with L1 Capital is approved by shareholders at the vote on September 22.

It will remain listed on the ASX, under a new L1G ticker code, and have a combined $16.5 billion.

The update came alongside a lacklustre set of financials, including a 31% drop in adjusted operating profits before tax. The statutory net profit before tax was down more than 60% to $27.5 million. Platinum said it earned "negligible" performance fees for the year.

In the year, Platinum saw retail net outflows of $3.16 billion and net institutional outflows of $2.38 billion. Most of the outflows came from the flagship Platinum International Fund, which returned just 3.1% for the year.

Average funds under management came in at $10.8 billion, down from $15.3 billion - a drop of 29.4%.

Platinum said it was pleased to see the market has responded well to the likelihood of the L1 Capital merger happening, with its share price up more than 30 cents since it was announced.

"We at Platinum are highly excited by the prospects of coming together with L1 Capital. The proposed merger in many ways will speed up and help us complete the reset started in 2024. If the merger proceeds, L1 Capital's investment performance culture, track record and investment team should help complete Platinum's performance turnaround," managing director Jeff Peters said.

"All in all, 2025 was a challenging year but culminated in the opportunity to advance Platinum's reset plan and reposition the firm to improve shareholder returns through the proposed merger with L1 Capital.

"We are excited at the possibilities the future holds for our shareholders and are extremely grateful for your continued patience and support."