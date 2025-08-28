Newspaper icon
Investment

Perennial Partners takes stake in boutique fund manager

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 28 AUG 2025   12:35PM

Perennial Partners has acquired a 50% stake in Ziller Fund Management, aiming to further develop its flagship Ziller Global Fund, which achieved a 64.1% return in the 12 months to July.

The Ziller Global Fund was established in November 2022 and invests in a concentrated portfolio of high-growth companies, namely, Rocket Lab, Coinbase, Money Forward, Xpeng, Mercadolibre, Nvidia, Axon Enterprise, Tesla, Lumine, and CATL.

Aiming to outperform the MSCI All Country World Index ETF (AUD) benchmark, the fund has generated41.6% p.a. since inception.

Under the agreement, Ziller founder and chief investment officer Joseph Ziller, along with other parties, will hold the other 50% equity in the business, Perennial confirmed.

More recently, Perennial onboarded the Future of Healthcare Investment fund from Australian Unity in 2024 and the Melior Australian Impact Fund earlier this year.

Ziller is also the latest to join Perennial's boutique lineup alongside Daintree Capital and Fairlight Asset Management.

Commenting, Perennial Partners executive chair Anthony Patterson said the firm was attracted to Ziller's investment capabilities to add "meaningful" value.

"We support the investment thesis of the Ziller Global Fund and recognise that the investable universe in this space is substantial," Patterson said.

"As it approaches its three-year track record, we believe that there is significant scope to accelerate the growth of the fund.

"With Joseph leading the business, continuity of management and investment strategy is ensured, and it will now have the substantial resources of Perennial to draw from."

Ziller said: "Perennial is a highly regarded investment management partner and the support it provides to specialist investment teams will enable the fund to accelerate its capacity to invest in high-growth global companies run by exceptional founders."

"I'm really proud of the solid foundation we've established for the Ziller Global Fund since its inception in 2022 and its strong performance track record. As part of Perennial Partners, I look forward to taking the fund to the next stage of its growth."

