Regulatory

Penta Capital fined for fabricated FUM

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 22 JAN 2024   12:32PM

ASIC has fined a firm for making several false statements that included claims it managed nearly $7 billion in assets when it does not.

Queensland-based Penta Capital boasted on its website between May 2022 and February 2023 that it managed $6.9 billion on behalf of retail, wholesale, and institutional investors.

It also claimed that $350 million in assets were under its management and that it has been operating for 25 years when in fact it was established around 5 May 2022, according to the corporate regulator.

ASIC also rebuffed Penta Capital's claim that it was affiliated with the Financial Services Council, Australian Investment Council, and Property Council Australia and Australian Investment Council.

ASIC said that Penta Capital did not manage any assets on behalf of retail, wholesale, or institutional clients whatsoever.

Penta Capital has agreed to pay $53,280 to comply with ASIC's four infringement notices.

"If Penta does not pay the remaining instalments ASIC may further investigate and file civil penalty proceedings," ASIC said.

ASIC clarified that Penta Capital "is not an Australian financial services licensee or authorised representative".

Its associated entities Penta Asset Management and SEQ Asset Management were authorised representatives of AFS Licensee Avalon Funds Management between 1 September 2022 and 19 April 2023.

Avalon Funds Management is not the subject of the investigation, ASIC said.

