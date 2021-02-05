Pension fund members incur post-Brexit fees

The United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund is investigating why some European banks are now imposing fees on benefit payments in what looks like an unforeseen consequence of Brexit.

Some beneficiaries have seen fees of up to €25 charged on their January 2021 pension payment by Spain's BBVA and Austria's Bank Austria. The pension fund is investigating whether any other banks have also deducted fees.

The UNJSPF has long routed all pension payments to retirees and beneficiaries who receive them into bank accounts in the Eurozone via JP Morgan Chase's London branch, its own bank.

Despite the UK leaving the EU, no fees were anticipated from Eurozone banks as the UK did not leave the Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA).

The SEPA allows for bank transfers free of charge between member countries. However, since Brexit was finalised on 1 January 2021, some Eurozone banks have instead treated transactions from the UK as international wire transfers and charged applicable fees.

The UNJSPF is now investigating the extent of the new fees and is in the process of having benefit payments routed through a new Eurozone account to ensure no fees are incurred for any payments made to those living outside of the UK.