Pengana shutters income-focused fund

Pengana Capital will wind up an income-focused Australian equities fund, as it underperforms and the income opportunities in ASX stocks shrink.

The Pengana Australian Equities Income Fund invested in 20 to 40 ASX-listed companies, with a focus on income.

It has been around since August 2017 and was launched as an income-oriented alternative to Pengana's flagship Australian Equity Fund after Pengana merged with Hunter Hall.

However, this fund aimed to invest in companies with underlying cash earnings yields of at least 6% per annum.

The returns have been below the RBA cash rate as well as the ASX 300 Accumulation Index. The fund's one year returns at September end were -13.23% (compares to ASX 300's -9.96%).

Since inception to September end, the fund returned -0.79% p.a. In the period ASX 300 returned 4.93% and even the RBA cash rate at 1.13%.

It charged about 72 bps per year in management fees and 10.25% in performance fee.

Its assets only reached about $12 million at June end, while the flagship fund managed about $836 million.

"At the time [August 2017], we anticipated significant demand for such a strategy run by a well-respected and successful team. Although the income fund has performed well compared to peers, and particularly well since the market correction in March, the environment has been unfavourable for traditional equity income strategies," Pengana said in a letter to investors.

"The major banks and many other traditional dividend payers have underperformed companies with lower dividend yields that do not meet the criteria for inclusion in the income fund's portfolio. Unfortunately, we don't anticipate this situation changing over the coming years and Pengana has therefore decided to terminate the income fund."

The fund was managed by Pengana's investment team including Rhett Kessler, Anton Du Preez, Mark Christensen and Chris Tan.

The flagship Australian equities fund, which Pengana says has similar exposures without the income focus, has delivered 3.45% p.a. in excess return over the ASX 300 benchmark since its inception in July, 2008.