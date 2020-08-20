Pengana sales manager lands distribution gig

A former Pengana Capital national sales manager for private banking and wealth has found his feet after moving to sunny Queensland, landing a new role as the head of distribution at two boutique funds management companies.

Alex Keen has nabbed the role at Eight Investment Partners, and has also been appointed as the head of distribution for Inspire Impact (a profit-for-purpose, multi-asset investment manager).

He will be responsible for the distribution of 8IP's Small Companies Fund, as well as Inspire Impact's Australian Equities Fund and its Impact Property Fund.

He will also be working across Liverpool Partners private equity strategies; the sister business to Inspire Impact.

While the three businesses are separate, they are linked by small cap and impact investor Kerry Series, who is the founder of 8IP and a partner at Inspire Impact.

8IP chief investment officer and principal Stephen Walsh welcomed Keen to the boutique small cap manager.

"We are very excited to welcome Alex to the 8IP team," he told Financial Standard.

"With 13 years of experience in distribution, most recently as national sales manager of private wealth at Pengana, he brings a wealth of industry experience and credibility."

Keen is set to be responsible for the distribution of 8IP's products to the wholesale, private bank/wealth, IFA's and independent research sector, Walsh said.

"The strategy will also incorporate the dealer group and aligned adviser space with a focus on APL approvals along with platform additions," he said.

Meantime, Inspire Impact partner and Liverpool Partners managing partner Jonathan Lim said he was excited for Keen to join the two businesses.

"We're extremely excited about welcoming Alex into the team, whose remit is to aid with investor awareness of our strategies and funds in market, while driving a coordinated distribution strategy for the Inspire Impact products," he said.

Keen joined Pengana in June 2015 as a regional distribution manager for New South Wales and the ACT, and was appointed as the firm's national sales manager for its private banking and wealth division in May last year.

Prior to joining Pengana, Keen worked with Equity Trustees as a key account manager, servicing the firm's NSW and ACT dealer groups.

He also spent four years with Australian Unity in various business development roles, having previously worked with Investa Property Group in business development.

Keen said he was looking forward to once again working with many of his established relationships to broaden the exposure of the businesses.

"I am looking forward to building the distribution capabilities for both 8IP and Inspire Impact, both businesses that have fantastic investment capabilities in sectors that I am passionate about," he told Financial Standard.

Having worked with small cap funds throughout his career, Keen said he was a big believer in the sector and the manager, while the role with Inspire Impact would give him the opportunity to move further into the impact investing space, where he believes to be "significant opportunity going forward".