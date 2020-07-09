NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Pengana sales manager departs for Sunshine State
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 9 JUL 2020   12:21PM

Pengana Capital's national sales manager for private banking and wealth has left the firm after more than five years, setting his eyes on a new life in sunny Queensland.

Alex Keen joined Pengana in June 2015 as a regional distribution manager for New South Wales and the ACT, and was appointed as the firm's national sales manager for its private banking and wealth division in May last year.

Keen welcomed the next opportunity and thanked his former colleagues and clients.

"It's been a great opportunity working with the business as its gone through such a fantastic growth period and I have learnt a lot along the way," he told Financial Standard.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Market Volatility Centre - Tools to Help Stay the Course

"Over the last five years I have had the opportunity to work with some fantastic portfolio managers and their teams.

"The business has changed significantly since I joined and I am sure it will continue to go from strength to strength."

Keen noted he was in discussions with various managers in the industry, but had not yet accepted a new role.

A spokesperson for Pengana thanked Keen for his work with the funds manager.

"Alex has been a great member of the team and we have enjoyed working with him and wish him all the best in Queensland," she said.

Prior to joining Pengana, Keen worked with Equity Trustees as a key account manager, servicing the firm's NSW and ACT dealer groups.

He also spent four years with Australian Unity in various business development roles, having previously worked with Investa Property Group in business development.

He leaves behind the NSW sales team of three, including Daniel Fine, Brett Guerin and recently appointed Conor O'Daly.

O'Daly joined Pengana in February this year, and is responsible for engaging with investors on behalf of Pengana's specialist investment managers.

Prior to Pengana, O'Daly worked with Pinnacle Investment Management as a director of capital markets, having previously served as a business development manager at the firm. Prior to his time at Pinnacle, O'Daly worked with BNP Paribas and Man Investments in London.

Read more: Pengana CapitalAlex KeenAustralian UnityBNP ParibasBrett GuerinConor O'DalyDaniel FineEquity TrusteesInvesta Property GroupMan InvestmentsPinnacle Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Australian Unity rejigs executive lineup
AMP Life awards mandate post acquisition
Equity Trustees nabs new director
Pinnacle appoints chief financial officer
Pinnacle hires Japan sales exec
HUB24, Pinnacle say goodbye to S&P/ASX 200
Best performing managed funds revealed
New private debt fund
MSC Trustees wins mandate
Boutique to remediate clients
Editor's Choice
Qantas Super awards insurance mandate
ELIZA BAVIN
MLC Life has lost the Qantas Super mandate with the super fund announcing a new mandate.
Generation gap opens up in financial advice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
There is a gaping void between what consumers once wanted from financial advice and what they want now and it's being accelerated by COVID-19, according to research from KPMG.
AustralianSuper appoints head of financial crime
KANIKA SOOD
The country's largest superannuation fund has appointed a head of financial crime, security and resilience, reporting to its chief risk officer Paul Schroder.
New player in geared, index-shorting ETFs
KANIKA SOOD
After BetaShares' success in attracting investors to its geared, index-shorting ETFs during COVID's market decline, another player is getting ready to throw its hat in the ring.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something t40ZqnT2