Pengana sales manager departs for Sunshine State

Pengana Capital's national sales manager for private banking and wealth has left the firm after more than five years, setting his eyes on a new life in sunny Queensland.

Alex Keen joined Pengana in June 2015 as a regional distribution manager for New South Wales and the ACT, and was appointed as the firm's national sales manager for its private banking and wealth division in May last year.

Keen welcomed the next opportunity and thanked his former colleagues and clients.

"It's been a great opportunity working with the business as its gone through such a fantastic growth period and I have learnt a lot along the way," he told Financial Standard.

"Over the last five years I have had the opportunity to work with some fantastic portfolio managers and their teams.

"The business has changed significantly since I joined and I am sure it will continue to go from strength to strength."

Keen noted he was in discussions with various managers in the industry, but had not yet accepted a new role.

A spokesperson for Pengana thanked Keen for his work with the funds manager.

"Alex has been a great member of the team and we have enjoyed working with him and wish him all the best in Queensland," she said.

Prior to joining Pengana, Keen worked with Equity Trustees as a key account manager, servicing the firm's NSW and ACT dealer groups.

He also spent four years with Australian Unity in various business development roles, having previously worked with Investa Property Group in business development.

He leaves behind the NSW sales team of three, including Daniel Fine, Brett Guerin and recently appointed Conor O'Daly.

O'Daly joined Pengana in February this year, and is responsible for engaging with investors on behalf of Pengana's specialist investment managers.

Prior to Pengana, O'Daly worked with Pinnacle Investment Management as a director of capital markets, having previously served as a business development manager at the firm. Prior to his time at Pinnacle, O'Daly worked with BNP Paribas and Man Investments in London.