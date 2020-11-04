NEWS
Investment
Pendal profits tumble 25%
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 NOV 2020   12:45PM

Pendal reported $116.4 million or 25% lower net profit after tax in the year ending September, even as inflows started to pick up in the last three months.

The figure includes its seed investments' movements which were marked-to-market.

If it weren't for them, Pendal's NPAT would have stood at $146.8 million or 10% lower than last year.

Pendal's average FUM was $94.8 billion (down 4%) and fee revenue was $474.8 million (down 3%).

Base fee margin slid by 1 bp to 48 bps, which the company attributed to change in asset mix during the year.

Performance fees were up 130% to $13.4 million as 72% of Pendal's total FUM outperformed.

Dividends for the year were down 18% from 45 cents per share to 37 cents.

Pendal tallied up net outflows of $6.5 billion in the year (including the Westpac money). This along with unfavorable currency movements of $2.3 billion as US dollar and British pound impacted its FUM.

However, inflows started to pick up between July and September, totaling $1.2 billion.

"The numbers show that we have seen an improvement in [inflows in] institutional channel, where we have won a significant number of mandates," Pendal group chief executive Emilio Gonzalez said, adding locally, it had also seen new money from wholesale channels in the three months to September.

He said fundraising in the UK and Europe still have headwinds with Brexit and a second lockdown.

"US is more optimistic than UK and Europe [at the moment]," he said, adding it was very hard to draw any major conclusion out of the US elections' outcome and any potential impact on fundraising.

Locally, Pendal has been a winner of some money previously managed by AMP Capital, as the latter faces a reputational fallout. One example is legalsuper, as first reported by Financial Standard on September 10.

"I think they are under pressure. They are going through a difficult time and as a result, clients are probably reassessing their exposure and ... we have been able to win some money," he said but declined to comment on how many former AMP clients Pendal had won.

